Swrve Establishes Asia Pacific Office and Hires Scott Mirabello as Regional Director, Asia Pacific

08/22/2018 | 12:01am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swrve, the provider of modern, multichannel engagement for the enterprise, today announced the opening of its Asia Pacific office in Sydney, Australia, and the simultaneous appointment of Scott Mirabello as Regional Director, Asia Pacific.

The move represents a significant expansion for Swrve, which already boasts offices in San Francisco, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam. The move into the Asia Pacific region will improve the company’s ability to serve its existing client base in the area and meet significant demand from enterprises across multiple verticals including travel, banking, telecommunications, and retail.

Scott Mirabello, appointed as Regional Director, brings a wealth of experience to the business — most notably through nine years at Responsys and Oracle Marketing Cloud helping medium and large organizations talk to their customers in the most effective way possible. That experience makes Swrve, the leader in multi-channel communication, a natural step forward.

“We’re delighted to be both expanding into Asia Pacific and welcoming Scott on board,” said Christopher Dean, CEO of Swrve. “This move reflects our great success in attracting enterprise customers from the area and is designed to both improve our service to those organisations and deliver more of the same. With a substantial customer base across North America and EMEA, we’re thrilled to continue to grow our global coverage.”

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Swrve,” said Scott Mirabello. “I’ve always been about working with brands to build a more connected customer experience, and the Swrve product represents a real step forward: delivering more reach and relevance than anything else I’ve seen on the market. I look forward to being part of the ongoing success of the business.”

About Swrve
Swrve provides real-time marketing automation software that increases customer engagement through dynamic campaigns that deliver relevant, personalized messages in micromoments that matter across mobile, email, web, TV and emerging digital channels.

Digital marketing and product teams use the Swrve platform’s real-time behavioral analysis and machine learning engines to target and trigger messages to millions of segments of one at scale.  Swrve collects customer behavior and attributes from its own SDKs and through flexible integration to virtually any external system or data service.

With the Swrve platform and expert marketing and technical services, brands win more moments of engagement so they can onboard, retain, convert and monetize for lower customer acquisition cost (CAC) and higher customer lifetime value (CLV).

CONTACT:
Alissa Vasilevskis
swrve@bocacommunications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
