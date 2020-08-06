Log in
Syapse Deepens Scientific and Technical Expertise with Key Leadership Team Additions

08/06/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Esteemed molecular pathologist to accelerate the use of real-world data for life sciences and health systems product and service development

Data security and privacy protection programs to be led by experienced health information security professional

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse®, a real-world evidence company accelerating the delivery of precision medicine through the Syapse Learning Health NetworkTM today announced the addition of two new executives. Anna Berry, MD, joins as Vice President for Molecular Pathology, Genomics and Laboratory Medicine, and Craig Guinasso joins as Chief Information Security Officer.

Dr. Berry is a nationally recognized thought leader in molecular pathology, genomics and laboratory medicine. Since 2014, she has served as the Deputy Director for Molecular Pathology and Genomics, and as the Scientific Director for the Personalized Medicine Program at the Swedish Cancer Institute in Seattle. Since 2014, she has also served as Director of Genomics Programs at CellNetix Pathology and Laboratories. Dr. Berry has board certifications in anatomic pathology and clinical pathology, cytopathology, and molecular genetic pathology. She has participated in a range of impactful roles relating to her expertise, to include committees and working groups, nationally and internationally. Dr. Berry will work in partnership with Syapse’s functional leaders to support product and service development, serve as a subject matter expert to Syapse’s customers, participate in joint-authored research and publications, and advance Syapse’s thought leadership efforts in the area of real-world evidence.

“Dr. Berry’s role represents our commitment to delivering the best science, and will allow us to meet the market’s need for rigor in molecular pathology, genomics and laboratory medicine, in concert with our use of real-world evidence. I know Anna will be a major contributor in fulfilling the Syapse mission.” said Thomas Brown, MD, MBA, chief medical officer at Syapse.

Mr. Guinasso brings over two decades of experience in information security and data privacy. He will join Syapse from Exact Sciences (previously Genomic Health), where he designed and implemented several security programs across a customer base of 2 million users, as well as attained HITRUST and ISO 27001 certification and NHS Registry. Mr. Guinasso will be responsible for scaling Syapse’s information security program, including protecting corporate assets from both internal and external threats, ensuring service reliability and best-in-class customer support.

“Using real-world data is critical to solving our most pressing healthcare challenges. Ensuring data privacy and information security are at the forefront of every decision Syapse and our health system and life sciences partners make.” said Vinod Subramanian, Senior Vice President of Data, Product, Engineering and Cloud Operations at Syapse.

About Syapse
Syapse works with leading health systems, life sciences companies, and regulators to explore
opportunities to use real-world evidence to improve the outcomes of cancer patients. By bringing these organizations together into the Syapse Learning Health Network TM, Syapse has built one of the world’s largest networks with a goal to improve outcomes in cancer care through improved precision medicine. Syapse and its partners are working towards a future in which all cancer patients have access to the quality of care they need.

About the Syapse Learning Health Network™
This international network of healthcare providers enables improved cancer care by sharing real-world data to support clinical decisions and by fostering collaborations among participants. Healthcare providers, including doctors and nurses, share and learn which cancer treatments produced the best real-world outcomes in clinically and molecularly similar patients. Researchers learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment and outcomes data. These collaborations are enabled by a secure platform of shared de-identified data that is standardized and normalized across the Learning Health Network and complies with all applicable federal and state data privacy protection regulations.

Source: Syapse Inc.

Syapse Contacts
Fletcher Payne
fletcher.payne@syapse.com

Denise Powell (Media)
denise@redhousecomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
