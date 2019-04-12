Log in
Sycamore Partners : Expands Senior Leadership, Names Rob Sweeney President

04/12/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Partners ("Sycamore"), a private equity firm based in New York specializing in consumer and retail investments, today announced that Rob Sweeney, formerly the Global Head of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs, has been named President of the firm.

In his capacity as President, Mr. Sweeney will build upon Sycamore Partners' deep network of relationships with CEOs, Board members, and management teams of public and private consumer and retail companies.

During Mr. Sweeney's 22-year career at Goldman Sachs, he advised a range of consumer and retail clients including Applegate Farms, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Campbell's, Dollar General, Equinox, General Mills, IT Cosmetics, J. Crew, Lululemon, Target Corporation, Under Armour and Yum! Brands. As a trusted advisor to company founders and CEOs, Mr. Sweeney has led IPOs, sales and other transactions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob to Sycamore Partners in the newly created role of President, and we look forward to his immediate contributions as the firm continues to pursue its mission of partnering with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their businesses," said Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners.

Mr. Sweeney said, "I have long admired Sycamore Partners and I look forward to applying my experience and relationships in the consumer and retail sectors to help identify future opportunities and to build on the firm's strong track record and reputation."

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Sweeney served as a submarine officer in the United States Navy. He is a trustee of the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation and previously served on the Board of Trustees of the Windward School. Mr. Sweeney earned a BS in 1989 and an MBA in 1997 from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was awarded the Ford Fellowship and was designated a Palmer Scholar.

About Sycamore Partners
Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. The firm specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. Sycamore has approximately $10 billion in assets under management. The firm's investment portfolio currently includes Belk, Coldwater Creek, CommerceHub, Hot Topic, MGF Sourcing, NBG Home, Pure Fishing, Staples, Inc., Staples United States Retail, Staples Canada, Talbots, The Limited and Torrid.

Contact:
Michael Freitag or Arielle Rothstein
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sycamore-partners-expands-senior-leadership-names-rob-sweeney-president-300831488.html

SOURCE Sycamore Partners


© PRNewswire 2019
