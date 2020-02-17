Log in
Sydney manufacturer to build seating frames for Army's new Boxer vehicles

02/17/2020 | 10:47pm EST

Joint media release

  • Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP

An Australian company has been awarded a contract to build the seating frames for the Australian Army's new Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles.

Precision Metal Group has partnered with German firm Probatec AG, which will support the local workforce of more than 50 employees based in Wetherill Park, New South Wales.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the Government's $5.2 billion program for the acquisition and initial support period for the LAND 400 Phase 2 Mounted Combat Reconnaissance Capability will provide the Army with a world-class capability.

'These military-grade seats are critical for the protection of soldiers in our Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle crews,' Minister Reynolds said.

'The vehicles are able to undertake a range of missions from regional stability and peacekeeping, through to high-threat operations.

'Importantly, they will keep Australian soldiers safer while on deployment and on exercises around the world.

'This project highlights the Government's commitment to ensuring the Australian Defence Force is equipped to succeed in our challenging strategic environment.'

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP said Precision Metal Group was a recognised success story for Australian industry, having already been contracted to supply the battery boxes for the Boxer vehicles.

'It's fantastic to see Australian industry be part of producing a world-class capability for the Australian Army,' Minister Price said.

'This new partnership makes Precision Metal Group the first Australian company to achieve German welding certification, paving the way for further export opportunities.

'The Government's record $200 billion investment in defence capability is not only creating jobs, but also building knowledge and technologies.

'I am pleased Precision Metal Group is already considering options to further expand its manufacturing footprint and create new jobs, made possible because of the Government's strong support for Australia's defence industry.'

Disclaimer

Department of Defence - Australian Government published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 03:46:03 UTC
