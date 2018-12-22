Log in
Sydney the world's 2nd priciest destination for hotels this New Year's Eve, survey shows

12/22/2018 | 01:01am CET

Sydney is the second most expensive destination in the world for accommodation this upcoming New Year's Eve, according to a survey conducted by CheapHotels.org.

The survey compared hotel rates in 50 cities across the globe. For each destination, the rate for the cheapest available double room was determined for the period spanning 30 December 2018 to 2 January 2019 (3-night stay). Only centrally located hotels rated at least three stars and with above average guest reviews were considered for the survey.

With a nightly rate of US$274 (AUD 389) for the least expensive room, Sydney ranks as the second most expensive city in the world for visitors planning to see out the year. For New Year’s Eve, you’ll have to spend almost 300% more than you would for a regular night’s stay in January, the survey found.

Only a few dollars more expensive is Miami Beach, where you’ll have to cough up an average of $281 (AUD 399) per night. Dubai in the United Arab Emirates completes the podium of the priciest destinations with a rate of $272 (AUD 386).

On the other hand, another Australian city, Melbourne, is among the more affordable New Year’s Eve destinations with average rates of just $95 (AUD 134) per night – although that’s still about 80% higher than regular rates in the city.

Even cheaper is Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, where rates remain at just $51 (AUD 72) per night for the period around New Year’s Eve, representing virtually no rate increase at all.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in the world for accommodation on New Year's Eve. The rates shown reflect the price for the cheapest available double room for the period spanning 30 December to 2 January. For comparison, the percentage increase on regular January rates is shown in brackets.

 
1. Miami Beach $281 (+150%)
2. Sydney $274 (+298%)
3. Dubai $272 (+234%)
4. New Orleans $269 (+288%)
5. Rio de Janeiro $226 (+289%)
6. New York City $224 (+202%)
7. Hong Kong $221 (+172%)
8. Nashville $216 (+101%)
9. Edinburgh $204 (+423%)
10. Amsterdam $198 (+167%)
34. Melbourne $95 (+79%)
44. Wellington $51 (+2%)
 

For the full results of the survey, check: https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/nyeve18.html


© Business Wire 2018
