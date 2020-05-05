Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sylo announces top-tier exchange listing for SYLO Token

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software development house Sylo announced today the listing of their SYLO cryptocurrency token on major global exchange KuCoin.

The SYLO token is available for public trading on the KuCoin platform effective immediately.

The release of the SYLO token has been a much-awaited next step from the creators of the Sylo Network, Sylo Protocol and next-generation decentralised app, the Sylo Smart Wallet. The successful release of the SYLO token is now just the latest in a string of authenticating milestones for the company.

"This is a very exciting time for our team and all our partners, collaborators and stakeholders around the world. This event has been a long time in the making and adds to a series of awesome developments we've seen here at Sylo over the past half a year," says Dorian Johannink, Sylo Co-Founder and Business Director.

A utility token, SYLO, is an ERC20-compatible cryptocurrency token that fuels the Sylo Network. SYLO tokens are used on the network for a range of purposes, such as to allow users to become Service Peers or to access additional services available in the Sylo Smart Wallet.

A key zone of application for the SYLO token, the Sylo Smart Wallet is the New Zealand-based technology studio's game-changing app that combines a digital wallet with a decentralised private messenger.

Released in global app stores just six months ago, the popularity of the Sylo Smart Wallet has been successfully climbing since its launch and the app now boasts over 200,000 users.

In the Sylo Smart Wallet, users can connect from the safety of a wallet address, send and receive digital assets in chat, make audio and video calls, and store Bitcoin or any ERC-20 compatible token, such as SYLO or Ethereum, in a non-custodial wallet.

Known as "The People's Exchange", KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with millions of users across more than 100 countries. Renowned for their human-centric motivation for Web3.0 and "user-first" approach to software development, the choice for Sylo to list their namesake token on KuCoin is a meeting of like minds.

Download the Sylo Smart Wallet from the Google Play or Apple App stores.

Download supporting imagery here.

For more information, please contact:
Anabela Rea
anabela@sylo.io

For further announcements, follow Sylo on Twitter, Medium or visit www.sylo.io.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sylo-announces-top-tier-exchange-listing-for-sylo-token-301053587.html

SOURCE SYLO


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aTHE LATEST : Tyson Foods to reopen pork plant in Iowa
AQ
12:16aABBVIE : Comes to Terms With FTC on Purchase of Botox Maker
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aCOVID-19 May Be Causing Stroke, JTSSF Says
BU
12:04aTENAGA NASIONAL : Tnb subsidiary in partnership with envision digital to digitialise operations of its largest solar
PU
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Receives First Medical Cannabis Prescriptions for UK Patients Participating in Project Twenty21
AQ
12:02aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Annual IBM List Celebrates Global Women Leaders Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence
AQ
12:02aQUESTCAP : and MTJR Partnership Signs Sales Agreement for 500,000 Antibody Tests
AQ
05/05Sylo announces top-tier exchange listing for SYLO Token
PR
05/05SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : IBM, Samsung Tie Up for 5G Trial in Singapore
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group