Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Symco Inc. Brings 2018 AV Technology Showcases to Boston and NYC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:25pm CEST

STIRLING, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Symco Inc., which represents leading electronics manufacturers in the communications industry, will hold its Fall Technology Showcases October 2 and 4 in Boston and New York City. Attendees at these showcase events include consultants, integrators, and end-users from the commercial AV and IT space.

Symco 2018 Tradeshow

STIRLING, N.J., Sep 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Symco Inc., which represents leading electronics manufacturers in the communications industry, will hold its Fall Technology Showcases October 2 and 4 in Boston and New York City.

"With the help of our Manufacturing Partners and AVIXA (formerly InfoComm International), this is the 16th year we've produced these local educational opportunities," explained Frank M. Culotta, President of Symco, Inc.

The showcases are held in Boston and Manhattan each fall and in the D.C. Metro area and Philadelphia in the spring and include approximately 20 industry brands such as Panacast, Utelogy, Global Cache, and Klipsh.

"In addition to a full day of AVIXA CTS RU accredited classes at each location, this fall in New York City, we're co-hosting our first ever Higher Education Technology Managers Breakfast with partners FSR and Biamp," added Culotta.

This will be an hour dedicated to sharing the challenges and solutions among some of the leading colleges and universities in the N.Y. area.

Attendees at these showcase events include consultants, integrators, and end-users from the commercial AV and IT space. The Boston showcase typically attracts about 100 participants and approximately 250 at the NYC event. The day is filled with opportunities to see and hear about leading technology solutions, meet and talk with Symco's Manufacturing Partners directly, and to network and share best practices in the industry.

Anyone interested in participating can find registration information on the Symco Technology Showcases web site: http://www.symcoshowcases.com/classes.

About Symco Inc.:

Symco is a Manufacturers' Representative firm that covers the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast territories focusing on professional/commercial communication solutions for the education, corporate, government, transportation, medical, business, house of worship and industrial markets. After more than 40 years in the industry, Symco has strong, well-established relationships with resellers and consultants allowing it to introduce new products and manufacturers, and to penetrate markets very quickly.

For more information, visit https://www.symcoinc.com/product-lines.

News Source: Symco Inc

Related link: https://www.symcoinc.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/symco-inc-brings-2018-av-technology-showcases-to-boston-and-nyc/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55pNO CLASS ACTION FOR UNHAPPY UBER DRIVERS : U.S. appeals court
RE
07:54pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Fed Decision Looms
DJ
07:53pWORLD BANK : African Leaders, the World Bank Group, and partners catalyze action to ensure that everyone in Africa has a digital identity by 2030
PU
07:44pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Video Message Urges ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Famine, Hunger at Event on Breaking Cycle between Conflict, Food Insecurity
PU
07:41pWall Street flat as energy gains offset losses in chip stocks
RE
07:39pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Recognizes Supermarkets Across America for Smart Refrigerant Management
PU
07:27pOil pares gains as Trump repeats calls on OPEC to pump more
RE
07:25pSymco Inc. Brings 2018 AV Technology Showcases to Boston and NYC
SE
07:24pICR INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR REINDEER HUSBANDRY : Association of World Reindeer Herders and International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry at the INTERACT’s meeting in Yamal
PU
07:22pOil pares gains as Trump repeats calls on OPEC to pump more
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.