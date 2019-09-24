Log in
Symetra Appoints Miglena Rogan Vice President of Underwriting for Stop Loss

09/24/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Symetra Life Insurance Company, a leading medical stop loss carrier for more than 40 years, today announced that Miglena Rogan has joined the company as vice president, stop loss underwriting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005852/en/

Miglena Rogan has joined Symetra Life Insurance Company, a leading medical stop loss carrier for more than 40 years, as vice president, stop loss underwriting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Miglena Rogan has joined Symetra Life Insurance Company, a leading medical stop loss carrier for more than 40 years, as vice president, stop loss underwriting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Rogan brings 14 years of strategic experience in medical stop loss and group benefits to her new role. Most recently, she led the Stop Loss Collaborative at Willis Towers Watson in St. Louis, where she also served as a director in their Health & Benefits division. She previously held senior actuarial roles at Ascension Health and Towers Watson in St. Louis.

“Symetra’s stop loss unit is a cornerstone of our Benefits Division business line and a critical component of the solutions-driven product suite we offer employers looking to effectively manage their healthcare costs. Miglena’s broad group benefits industry expertise spans strategic planning, risk management, plan design and implementation. We are pleased to have her lead Symetra’s stop loss underwriting team as we further expand and strengthen our position in the market,” said Jeremy Freestone, senior vice president, Stop Loss.

Ms. Rogan reports to Mr. Freestone and is based out of Symetra’s Enfield, Connecticut office.

Ms. Rogan is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst. She earned bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and in business administration with a concentration in finance from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent agents and advisors. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.


© Business Wire 2019
