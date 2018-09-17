Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Symetra Expands Group Accident Coverage for Employers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 09:31pm CEST

Symetra Life Insurance Company, a national provider of employee benefits, annuities and life insurance, has expanded its group accident coverage to offer employers two plan options that can help relieve some of the financial pressure that employees and their families may face after an accidental injury.

“Even when employers have a major medical plan, it can be tough for employees to meet their deductible, copay or coinsurance requirements. Because every employer group is different, a one-size-fits-all solution doesn’t always work,” said Todd Dzen, director of product management for Group Life & Disability. “Symetra’s two accident policies—per occurrence and our new scheduled benefit—are designed to help employers better meet their employees’ specific needs.”

Groups who typically choose scheduled benefit accident view catastrophic injury protection as a high priority and are likely to pair their accident product with additional supplemental health coverages, while groups who tend to opt for per occurrence accident coverage are looking for added financial protection for accidents that tend to be more common and who have a high-deductible major medical plan in place.

Simple-to-use benefits

  • Symetra scheduled benefit accident coverage pays a fixed-benefit amount after an accidental injury, based on the type of injury or medical treatment incurred. Three plan options are available—Base, Classic and Premier. Each plan offers the same schedule of coverage, but at increasing benefit levels.
  • Symetra per occurrence accident coverage can help employees by paying for 100 percent of eligible services and supplies related to an accidental injury, up to the benefit limits.
  • Both policies offer customizable coverage options, and benefits are paid regardless of any other health insurance employees may have.

Symetra scheduled benefit and per occurrence accident coverage are part of the Select Benefits suite of fixed-payment and supplemental insurance products.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent agents and advisors. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

Select Benefits insurance policies are insured by Symetra Life Insurance Company, 777 108th Avenue NE, Suite 1200, Bellevue, WA 98004, and are designed to provide benefits at a preselected, fixed dollar amount. Policy form number is SBC-00500 8/12 in most states. Products are not available in all states or any U.S. territory.

The policies are not a replacement for a major medical policy or other comprehensive coverage and are not intended to cover the cost of all hospital or other medical services. The policies do not satisfy the requirements of minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Accident coverage is designed to pay benefits up to a preselected, per occurrence amount for eligible expenses related to an accidental injury. It is not a replacement for a major medical policy or other comprehensive coverage and does not satisfy the minimum essential coverage requirements of affordable Care Act. Policy form number is LGC-10011P 10/11 in most states and is not available in all states or any U.S. territory.

Scheduled benefit accident is a group accident insurance policy. Policy form number is SBC-03510 1/18 in most states and is not available in all U.S. states or any U.S. territory.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:03pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE : CPT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
AQ
10:03pHARTE HANKS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:02pGLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS : Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
AQ
10:02pDELTA 9 CANNABIS : CFO Passes Away; Colleagues Pay Tribute to a Great Friend and Colleague
AQ
10:02pALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ : ABTX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
AQ
10:02pChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for October 2018 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
GL
10:02pOrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces First PNP | FEMUR Cases Performed in Australia
GL
10:02pCapital Southwest Supports Atlantic Street Capital’s Partnership with OrthoBethesda
GL
10:02pEPSi announces partnership with Ilerasoft
GL
10:02pGALAPAGOS : announces closing of public offering of American Depositary Shares for gross proceeds of 296.2 million
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.