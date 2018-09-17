Symetra Expands Group Accident Coverage for Employers

Symetra Life Insurance Company, a national provider of employee
benefits, annuities and life insurance, has expanded its group accident
coverage to offer employers two plan options that can help relieve some
of the financial pressure that employees and their families may face
after an accidental injury.
“Even when employers have a major medical plan, it can be tough for
employees to meet their deductible, copay or coinsurance requirements.
Because every employer group is different, a one-size-fits-all solution
doesn’t always work,” said Todd Dzen, director of product management for
Group Life & Disability. “Symetra’s two accident policies—per occurrence
and our new scheduled benefit—are designed to help employers better meet
their employees’ specific needs.”
Groups who typically choose scheduled benefit accident view catastrophic
injury protection as a high priority and are likely to pair their
accident product with additional supplemental health coverages, while
groups who tend to opt for per occurrence accident coverage are looking
for added financial protection for accidents that tend to be more common
and who have a high-deductible major medical plan in place.
Simple-to-use benefits
-
Symetra scheduled benefit accident coverage pays a
fixed-benefit amount after an accidental injury, based on the type of
injury or medical treatment incurred. Three plan options are
available—Base, Classic and Premier. Each plan offers the same
schedule of coverage, but at increasing benefit levels.
-
Symetra per occurrence accident coverage can help
employees by paying for 100 percent of eligible services and supplies
related to an accidental injury, up to the benefit limits.
-
Both policies offer customizable coverage options, and benefits are
paid regardless of any other health insurance employees may have.
Symetra scheduled benefit and per occurrence accident coverage are part
of the Select
Benefits suite of fixed-payment and supplemental insurance products.
About Symetra
Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial
Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue,
Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits,
annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit
consultants, financial institutions, and independent agents and
advisors. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.
Select Benefits insurance policies are insured by Symetra Life Insurance
Company, 777 108th Avenue NE, Suite 1200, Bellevue, WA 98004, and are
designed to provide benefits at a preselected, fixed dollar amount.
Policy form number is SBC-00500 8/12 in most states. Products are not
available in all states or any U.S. territory.
The policies are not a replacement for a major medical policy or other
comprehensive coverage and are not intended to cover the cost of all
hospital or other medical services. The policies do not satisfy the
requirements of minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Accident coverage is designed to pay benefits up to a preselected, per
occurrence amount for eligible expenses related to an accidental injury.
It is not a replacement for a major medical policy or other
comprehensive coverage and does not satisfy the minimum essential
coverage requirements of affordable Care Act. Policy form number is
LGC-10011P 10/11 in most states and is not available in all states or
any U.S. territory.
Scheduled benefit accident is a group accident insurance policy. Policy
form number is SBC-03510 1/18 in most states and is not available in all
U.S. states or any U.S. territory.
