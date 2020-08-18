Symetra Names Lori Black as Vice President, National Voluntary Practice Lead

Symetra Life Insurance Company today announced the appointment of Lori J. Black as vice president, National Voluntary Practice Lead, a new role for the organization. Ms. Black joins Symetra’s Benefits Division leadership team. She reports to Harry Monti, executive vice president, Benefits Division.

As National Voluntary Practice Lead, Ms. Black will be responsible for growing Symetra’s presence in the group insurance market, driving execution of critical investments already underway and refining the Benefits Division’s ongoing voluntary benefits strategy.

“Voluntary products continue to be an expanding part of benefit plan designs as employers try to balance the growing cost of providing benefits to their employees with ensuring access to solutions that meet consumer lifestyle differences, are attractive to multiple generations of workers, and help protect their financial wellbeing. Symetra’s goal is to be a leading provider of voluntary products and services that support those diverse needs, and we are thrilled to have Lori Black drive our vision forward,” said Harry Monti, EVP, Benefits Division.

Ms. Black brings an extensive group benefits background to Symetra. Most recently, she was VP, Strategic Development at YouDecide, a leading voluntary benefits outsourcing firm that provides consulting services and technology solutions to assist large employers with voluntary benefit programs. Previously, she was VP, Producer Relations Strategy and Operations at CIGNA, served as the National Voluntary Benefits Practice Leader for North America at Buck Consultants, and led the voluntary benefits practice as well as benefit administration operations at Trion Group, a Marsh and McLennan Agency. Her background also includes multiple roles at Towers Perrin.

Ms. Black earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and secondary education from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Symetra’s supplemental health product suite includes Accident, Critical Illness, Hospital Indemnity, and GapAssist, a unique program incorporating Accident, Critical Illness and Hospital Indemnity. Symetra’s flexible limited medical plan options satisfy ACA requirements, support populations where comprehensive medical is not offered, supplement high deductible health plans and align to Federal Contractor fringe benefit requirements. Symetra also offers group life, disability, absence management and medical stop loss insurance coverage.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

