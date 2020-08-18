Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Symetra Names Lori Black as Vice President, National Voluntary Practice Lead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Symetra Life Insurance Company today announced the appointment of Lori J. Black as vice president, National Voluntary Practice Lead, a new role for the organization. Ms. Black joins Symetra’s Benefits Division leadership team. She reports to Harry Monti, executive vice president, Benefits Division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005591/en/

Symetra Life Insurance Company has appointed Lori Black vice president, National Voluntary Practice Lead, a new role. (Photo: Business Wire)

Symetra Life Insurance Company has appointed Lori Black vice president, National Voluntary Practice Lead, a new role. (Photo: Business Wire)

As National Voluntary Practice Lead, Ms. Black will be responsible for growing Symetra’s presence in the group insurance market, driving execution of critical investments already underway and refining the Benefits Division’s ongoing voluntary benefits strategy.

“Voluntary products continue to be an expanding part of benefit plan designs as employers try to balance the growing cost of providing benefits to their employees with ensuring access to solutions that meet consumer lifestyle differences, are attractive to multiple generations of workers, and help protect their financial wellbeing. Symetra’s goal is to be a leading provider of voluntary products and services that support those diverse needs, and we are thrilled to have Lori Black drive our vision forward,” said Harry Monti, EVP, Benefits Division.

Ms. Black brings an extensive group benefits background to Symetra. Most recently, she was VP, Strategic Development at YouDecide, a leading voluntary benefits outsourcing firm that provides consulting services and technology solutions to assist large employers with voluntary benefit programs. Previously, she was VP, Producer Relations Strategy and Operations at CIGNA, served as the National Voluntary Benefits Practice Leader for North America at Buck Consultants, and led the voluntary benefits practice as well as benefit administration operations at Trion Group, a Marsh and McLennan Agency. Her background also includes multiple roles at Towers Perrin.

Ms. Black earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and secondary education from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Symetra’s supplemental health product suite includes Accident, Critical Illness, Hospital Indemnity, and GapAssist, a unique program incorporating Accident, Critical Illness and Hospital Indemnity. Symetra’s flexible limited medical plan options satisfy ACA requirements, support populations where comprehensive medical is not offered, supplement high deductible health plans and align to Federal Contractor fringe benefit requirements. Symetra also offers group life, disability, absence management and medical stop loss insurance coverage.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pAEX : Prosus AGM Results
PU
12:23pPAUL HARTMANN : HARTMANN raises forecast due to temporary effects of coronavirus pandemic
PU
12:21pNew Indie World Presentation Showcases More Than 20 Indie Games Coming to Nintendo Switch
BU
12:20pRWE launches rights issue to fund deal for Nordex project pipeline
RE
12:20pLondon Stock Exchange sets deadlines for Borsa Italiana indicative bids
RE
12:20pLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:20pCrazy Woman Creek Bancorp Completes Share Repurchase in Conjunction with $2.0 Million Subordinated Note Offering
GL
12:19pDPH Deems Birthing Center at Holyoke Medical Center 'Necessary for Preserving Access and Health,' Community Coalition Plans August 20 Standout
PR
12:18pMinister Commits to No Internet Censorship in Final FPB Regulations and Extends Deadline for Public Comments
AQ
12:18pINFORMATION ANALYSIS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5SEA LIMITED : SEA LIMITED : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group