Symphony RetailAI Executive Named a Three-Time Winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Pros to Know Award

DALLAS, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced that Patrick Buellet, Chief Strategy Officer, has been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2020 list of Pros to Know.



This is the third consecutive year that Buellet has been named a Pro to Know. His deep expertise in technology and supply chain process execution has enabled Symphony RetailAI to continuously synergize the alignment of personalized marketing, merchandising and category management, retail operations, and supply chain planning and replenishment.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list includes more than 200 individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges – and more than 40 Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for the 2020 Pros to Know Awards.

“The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “At the heart of it all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence. The supply chain profession is a community with a commitment to excellence that should not be overlooked.”

Buellet oversees technology at Symphony RetailAI and ensures product alignment to overall strategies. He has more than 30 years of experience leading supply chain strategy, research and development for companies across Europe. Buellet plays an integral role in helping Symphony RetailAI innovate rapidly to drive faster, better supply chain decisions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers with AI, machine learning and voice technologies.

“I’m honored to be recognized for a third time, amongst an outstanding group of my supply chain peers,” said Buellet. “It’s more important now than ever to rethink the role of the supply chain in grocery. Today’s grocery warehouses serve dual roles: a traditional store supplier and a direct-to-consumer fulfillment center. With the warehouse at the heart of getting products where they need to be, it’s critical that operations run smoothly, efficiently, and most important, accurately. Symphony RetailAI is committed to help retailers respond to market pressures so that they’re equipped to assess demand with a greater accuracy than ever before and to fulfill that demand in the ways that consumers expect.”

In his role, Buellet leads the development of Symphony RetailAI’s warehouse solutions, including wearable voice technology for hands-free work. When paired with mobile phones and smart devices, employees have real-time view into inventory, stock levels and replenishment tasks, which has led to increased productivity and reduced errors. Symphony RetailAI’s warehouse management solutions provide retailers an 80% reduction in pick-error rates with voice-directed warehousing, a 30% increase in productivity and a 20% increase in inventory accuracy.

Visit the Supply & Demand Chain Executive website for the full list of 2020 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.

