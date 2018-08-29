Symphony Talent Announces Core Integrations with Enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems

New York, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading Talent Acquisition solutions provider, today announced new integration capabilities with the industry’s enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), including Workday, Taleo, Infor Talent Science (Lawson), and Kenexa.



The new integration capability enables the seamless and secure communication between Symphony Talent’s X-Cloud Career Website and Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) features and the industry’s most commonly used Applicant Tracking Systems. The integration between the ATS providers and Symphony Talent’s CRM, delivers a single platform to power hiring across the entire organization, creating a seamless experience for recruiters to source candidates and gain valuable insights on the candidate’s status within the ATS. Manual data entry errors and delays from working in two systems of record are eliminated through the integration.



“Our latest integrations deliver what our clients have requested and need in order to produce a simplified, seamless experience for their recruiters and candidates,” said Roopesh Nair, President and CEO, Symphony Talent. “With unified data across their ATS and our CRM, our clients are able to simplify their sourcing and gain access to all candidate data in one system thereby driving effective and timely communication with candidates, regardless of their position in the ATS.”



These integrations help simplify hiring workflows and provide talent acquisition teams with a more convenient way to access the information needed to identify candidates and make smarter hiring decisions. The transparency between systems brings speed and precision to the hiring process. In addition to the benefits to recruiters, the integrations will also provide candidates with a seamless, cohesive experience, allowing them to discover, make a buying decision, and apply - all in one location - while enabling them to see the status of jobs they have applied for while logged into their personal dashboard. The ATS and CRM integrations create a dynamic and robust experience, similar to that of a consumer using Amazon, for candidates.



“The integrations ensure that our clients can leverage the combined power of our best-in-class talent acquisition experience for candidates and recruiters with their organization’s established ATS of record,” noted Nair. “Our expanded integration capabilities were the natural next steps in our commitment to help brands and top talent connect.”



In addition to these new integrations, Symphony Talent delivers leading, data-driven technology, award-winning creative and results-focused strategic expertise to help clients bring their employer brand to life and optimize their talent acquisition efforts.



