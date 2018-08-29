Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Symphony Talent Announces Core Integrations with Enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 04:00pm CEST

New York, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading Talent Acquisition solutions provider, today announced new integration capabilities with the industry’s enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), including Workday, Taleo, Infor Talent Science (Lawson), and Kenexa. 

The new integration capability enables the seamless and secure communication between Symphony Talent’s X-Cloud Career Website and Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) features and the industry’s most commonly used Applicant Tracking Systems. The integration between the ATS providers and Symphony Talent’s CRM, delivers a single platform to power hiring across the entire organization, creating a seamless experience for recruiters to source candidates and gain valuable insights on the candidate’s status within the ATS. Manual data entry errors and delays from working in two systems of record are eliminated through the integration.  

“Our latest integrations deliver what our clients have requested and need in order to produce a simplified, seamless experience for their recruiters and candidates,” said Roopesh Nair, President and CEO, Symphony Talent. “With unified data across their ATS and our CRM, our clients are able to simplify their sourcing and gain access to all candidate data in one system thereby driving effective and timely communication with candidates, regardless of their position in the ATS.”

These integrations help simplify hiring workflows and provide talent acquisition teams with a more convenient way to access the information needed to identify candidates and make smarter hiring decisions. The transparency between systems brings speed and precision to the hiring process. In addition to the benefits to recruiters, the integrations will also provide candidates with a seamless, cohesive experience, allowing them to discover, make a buying decision, and apply - all in one location - while enabling them to see the status of jobs they have applied for while logged into their personal dashboard. The ATS and CRM integrations create a dynamic and robust experience, similar to that of a consumer using Amazon, for candidates. 

“The integrations ensure that our clients can leverage the combined power of our best-in-class talent acquisition experience for candidates and recruiters with their organization’s established ATS of record,” noted Nair. “Our expanded integration capabilities were the natural next steps in our commitment to help brands and top talent connect.”

In addition to these new integrations, Symphony Talent delivers leading, data-driven technology, award-winning creative and results-focused strategic expertise to help clients bring their employer brand to life and optimize their talent acquisition efforts.

About Symphony Talent
Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect. By applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices, we provide seamless, personalized experiences through our best-in-class smart technology, award-winning creative, and trusted strategy and client services solutions. We simplify and streamline the process to find, hire and engage talent. The result is a unified experience for recruiters, candidates and employees. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili’s, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.

0_int_Symphony_Talent_logo.png 


Colleen Naugle
Symphony Talent
4844592686
colleen.naugle@symphonytalent.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:21pPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of TECHNOLOGY AND COMMUNICATION Dated 29-08-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
04:21pPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of TOBACCO Dated 29-08-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
04:21pPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of TEXTILE COMPOSITE Dated 29-08-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
04:21pSPORTS : Over 300 athletes participate in NBP Special Games
AQ
04:21pPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 29-08-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
04:21pAuction details government bonds
GL
04:20pAWILCO DRILLING : Resolution of transfer of listing from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs
AQ
04:19p2 Clinical Stage Stocks Benefit From New Biotech Advancements
AC
04:18pGun policy, Under Armour weakness hit Dick's Sporting sales
RE
04:17pSTATE STREET : Investor Confidence Declined in August by 7.4 points to 94.3
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
3U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
4LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk doubles down on 'pedo' claims against UK cave diver

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.