Symphony :, a SYKES Company, Names David Brain as President to Lead the Company Into the Next Phase of Evolution and Strategic Growth

Symphony, a SYKES company, names David Brain as President. As co-founder and chief operating officer of Symphony since its inception in 2014, David Brain has been widely regarded as an influential thought-leader in the intelligent automation space. He is uniquely positioned to lead the organization into the next chapter of continued growth in this fast evolving market as co-founder, David Poole, steps down after five years of dedicated service as Symphony’s chief executive officer.

Brain has overseen some of the industry’s most complex and successful, at-scale automation deployments and has earned several prestigious distinctions as a result. He was named the first Chairman of the Blue Prism User Forum in the earliest days of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and later the Global Sourcing Association Consultant of the Year in 2016.

Brain has also co-authored notable educational resources including The RPA Bible: Your Practical and Technical Guide to RPA, co-authored by Phil Fersht of HfS Research, and the Harvard Business Review article entitled Before Automating Your Company’s Processes, Find Ways to Improve Them, co-authored by distinguished industry expert, Tom Davenport.

The leadership and commitment to operational excellence exhibited by Brain has been essential to Symphony’s sustained growth and helped to establish the firm as a global leader in intelligent automation. As a result, Symphony has received well-earned industry accolades including the recent distinction as #1 in Delivery of Value HfS Research in 2018, as well as a being named Leading Service Delivery (SDA) provider by the Everest Group, a ‘Cool Vendor’ by Gartner and the recipient of the UiPath Partner Innovator Award in past years.

The company, under Brain’s leadership, will continue to focus on scaled deployments by leveraging emerging technologies that will further streamline and harmonize back, middle and front-office functions to drive meaningful results across partner organizations. This continued emphasis on becoming the undisputed leader in Digital Transformation will include strategic growth initiatives to expand consulting and implementation capabilities and concentrate on leveraging SYKES expertise to become the leading partner for front-office automation.

“I’m honored to lead our talented team of passionate professionals at such an exciting time of growth and possibility for Symphony as we continue to explore the art of the possible and define the future of work,” said David Brain. “Since joining the SYKES family in 2018, we’ve retained our identity as focused and dedicated IA specialists while embracing the opportunity to take a key position in providing automation-led solutions and services to SYKES clients. As we deliver digital transformation at scale to leading global organizations, we’re pushing for new and innovative methods to design and deploy caring, intelligent interactions that drive improved employee and customer experiences while improving efficiency and go beyond RPA and IA.”

