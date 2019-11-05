Symphony and Tencent Announce Partnership to Integrate WeChat With Symphony's Collaboration Community

HONG KONG, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony – the leading provider of secure cloud collaboration for global markets – today announced a partnership with Tencent to connect Symphony’s community of 450,000 global markets professionals with the Weixin platform (known as WeChat outside mainland China).



This integration is the first of its kind and enables two major global communities to connect and conduct business via their favorite applications. Symphony users can now interact with Weixin users in China and beyond while meeting critical financial regulatory requirements - including trust barriers, information protection governance, and data sovereignty requirements.

“With over one billion monthly active users, Weixin/WeChat serves consumers and financial services professionals in China and around the world,” said David Gurle, Founder and CEO of Symphony. “Our global markets and private wealth management customers need a solution that can provide companies with a secure and compliant way to connect to the Weixin community. Our partnership brings together our trusted collaboration and workflow platform with Tencent’s Weixin ecosystem.”

The Symphony Weixin service allows Symphony customers to communicate with clients on Weixin in real-time while maintaining compliance and governance policies. Weixin users are easily provisioned via a QR code and experience the same familiar interface to which they are accustomed. Every message is automatically integrated into the enterprise’s existing compliance, information barrier, entitlement, malware protection, and Data Loss Prevention processes.

Symphony scoped, built and tested its Weixin integration in conjunction with leading financial services companies to ensure the integration met the critical needs of the sector. Members of this Joint Development Program include BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs.

“The Weixin ecosystem is without a doubt the primary way of communicating for many of our clients in China and beyond, but until now it was difficult to reconcile the ease of use with our industry’s stringent compliance requirements,” said Chris Bezuidenhout, Chief Information Officer for Investment and Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank Asia Pacific. “By coming together, Symphony and Weixin have opened the door for us to communicate with our clients securely, and in a way that’s most convenient for them, in one of our most important growth markets. Deutsche Bank is thrilled to be part of the team that has helped solve this regulatory and compliance puzzle, enabling Symphony’s established community of market participants to use Weixin to communicate seamlessly with clients while upholding rigorous compliance and security standards.”

Companies interested in the integration can contact the Symphony team today at www.symphony.com/contact , where they can obtain more details on the early access program.

About Symphony

Established in 2014, Symphony is the cloud-based messaging and collaboration platform that securely connects markets, organizations and individuals. Powered by a growing and open app ecosystem, and protected with customer-controlled encryption key infrastructure, Symphony’s communications platform increases workflow productivity while maintaining global regulatory compliance. Already the platform of choice for the financial services industry, Symphony unifies the enterprise workflow to boost productivity in any information-centric business.

Symphony currently has over 450,000 users from more than 400 companies worldwide, powering over 60 million monthly messages.

For more information, please visit: www.symphony.com

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. The company’s social products Weixin and QQ links its users to a rich digital content catalogue including games, video, music and books. Tencent’s proprietary targeting technology helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Its infrastructure, FinTech and Business Services – including payment, security, cloud and artificial intelligence – create differentiated offerings to support its partners’ business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in people and innovation, enabling the company to evolve with the Internet.

Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit: www.tencent.com

