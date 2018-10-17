Symply And Focal Point Server announce a Workflow Management To The Growing SymplyULTRA Partner Ecosystem at NAB New York 2018

Symply and Focal Point Server partnership provides users with superior
workgroup project management across local and distributed workflow
environments
Symply, a Global Distribution brand announced today a partnership with
Focal Point Server to bring their workflow software to the SymplyULTRA
platform. Focal Point Server will be on the Global Distribution booth
N237 at the NAB show New York.
Focal Point Server tracks projects from ingest to archive using a
production optimized rules-based architecture speeding up production
time and guaranteeing access to the right assets at the right time.
Focal Point Server is the only workflow asset management and project
asset management that dynamically tracks workflow components
collaboration between users.
This unique approach to improved workflow speed has been proven by major
broadcasters worldwide. The ability to track projects, manage users, and
collaborate using all popular media creation tools makes Focal Point
Server the ideal companion to the SymplyULTRA’s superior StorNext®6 user
collaboration and greater level media-optimized performance and workflow
efficiency. The combination is a powerful solution in markets where
SymplyULTRA is being deployed: broadcasters, post-production houses,
sports teams and leagues, houses-of-worship, in-house creative and
independent production companies.
The SymplyULTRA gives creative users the power of an enterprise-class
virtualized, scale-out storage platform while providing SAN, NAS and
Cloud capabilities all in a system designed for high resolution video
workflows. The ultra-fast storage platform offers industry leading
StorNext®6 workflow collaboration in a compact all-in-one 2U form
factor. When combined with Focal Point Server, users can concentrate on
projects and not on IT concerns or content protection.
“We are very excited to partner with Symply. The company provides high
performance, flexible and affordable storage solutions, a perfect fit
for our customers,” said Ken Bell, CEO of FocalPoint Server, “Our
partnership is an ideal match for the post-production, house of worship
and broadcast market, the net result, a fast, intelligent, and robust
workflow solution.”
“Having Focal Point Server as a premier ecosystem partner is a huge
benefit to Symply users,” said Keith Warburton CEO of Global
Distribution, “Their unique approach to workflow asset management, and
the ability to manage AVID, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro X, and
DaVinci Resolve clients on the same SymplyULTRA is something our users
have been asking for.”
The SymplyULTRA product portfolio provides fast on-line production and
high density nearline storage for creative and video production
workflows. The unique virtual hosting environment and extensive partner
ecosystem allow the SymplyULTRA platform to meet nearly every workflow
challenge, from small two person shops, to larger post and creative
facilities.
Additional information is available: www.gosymply.com/solutions
About Focal Point Server
FocalPoint Server came out of the “fires” of the London Olympics 2012.
Its task was to manage existing users and the extra 200 freelancers who
were not familiar with company work practices.
The key was to make it simple, so people would use it.
www.focalpointserver.com
About Symply
Symply, a Global Distribution brand, is an innovative developer of
high-speed digital storage solutions, designed for media professionals.
As a privately-held company, with locations in the United States: Culver
City and New York; in the UK: Cambridge; In Germany: Munich; and in
Sweden: Stockholm. Our philosophy is simple – build real products that
people need to make media production and delivery true to art and not
just your job.
The Symply team has been building on over 20 years of developing
industry leading media solutions and embracing the latest technologies,
we’ve brought together some of the best storage and workflow architects,
technicians and engineers to give life today to the workspace of
tomorrow…fast, efficient, lower cost, and above all easy to use.
Copyright (c) 2018 Global Distribution, all rights reserved. Symply and
the Symply logo are trademarks of Global Distribution. Quantum, the
Quantum logo and StorNext are either registered trademarks or trademarks
of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or
other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
