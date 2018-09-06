Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SynapseFI Announces $17 Million Series A to Build an Infrastructure Layer for the Banking Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synapse Financial Technologies, Inc. (SynapseFI), the leading API-based banking platform for innovative financial institutions, today announced a $17 million Series A investment led by Trinity Ventures and Core Innovation Capital, with contributions from other investors. Schwark Satyavolu of Trinity Ventures and Arjan Schütte of Core Innovation Capital joined the SynapseFI board of directors.

Since its founding in 2014, the company has processed over $10 billion in transactions for more than 1.5 million end users. SynapseFI provides white labeled services as APIs to over 100 innovative startups and large financial services firms. SynapseFI’s best-in-class financial products leverage computer vision, AI, and behavioral science to automate manual services and back-office processes. Key services include payment processing, deposit accounts, debit and credit card issuance, custodial accounts, crypto wallets, and soon-to-launch investment and loan products.

In addition to its banking products, SynapseFI is also building a new operating system for the wholesale banking industry from the ground up to make banking processes seamless and conducive to innovation. To achieve this, SynapseFI is focusing on back-office automation and vertical integration of all financial products, which will make wholesale banking easier, more efficient and ultimately more affordable. Back-office automation allows for the implementation of more diverse products and services for SynapseFI’s customers so they can tap into financial products through a simple API.

“The current banking infrastructure needs to change so that financial products are intuitive, easy-to-use and accessible. By automating manual and back-office financial services, we are making banking intelligent, seamless and affordable. Our mission is to help everyone gain access to best-in-class financial products, regardless of their net worth,” said Sankaet Pathak, founder and CEO of SynapseFI. “We are thrilled to have this new infusion of capital to further propel our efforts.”

“Working with banks has traditionally been cumbersome and painful, which limits the possibility of innovation. Synapse is making banking services modern and accessible, insulating developers and customers from the pains that come from the regulatory burdens of managing these products. We’ve seen that modernization of services via APIs enables new waves of innovation in industries like telephony and payments,” said Schwark Satyavolu, general partner at Trinity Ventures. “I am thrilled to invest in SynapseFI as it transforms banking and unleashes a massive new generation of innovation.”

“Synapse is creating the building blocks to democratize personal finance for everyday Americans,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner, Core Innovation Capital. “Core is proud to partner with the team on this mission."  

About SynapseFI
SynapseFI is an API-based banking platform providing payment, deposit, lending and investment products as APIs to companies building innovative financial products, and to banks seeking to automate their back office operations. For more information, please visit www.synapsefi.com.

About Trinity Ventures
Trinity Ventures is a top-tier venture capital firm combining business insight, practical expertise and a personal touch to help start-ups win big. For over thirty years, Trinity has helped passionate entrepreneurs with breakthrough ideas transform markets and lives. Trinity's investment team takes a collaborative approach and believes in personal engagement, mutual respect and goal alignment to deliver outsized returns to entrepreneurs and investors. The firm invests in early-stage technology companies with emphases on Cloud Infrastructure and Core Technologies, Consumer-Driven Services, Horizontal Business Applications, Industry Specific Services and Emerging Technologies. For more information, visit www.trinityventures.com.

About Core Innovation Capital
Core Innovation Capital is a leading venture capital firm investing in revolutionary financial services for everyday Americans. We partner with visionary entrepreneurs who are democratizing prosperity — driving both profit margins and consumer value. Our investments include Ripple, Oportun, NerdWallet, and Mosaic. For more information, visit www.corevc.com.

For Editorial Contact:
Marisa Lam
GMK Communications for Trinity
marisa@gmkcommunications.com

trinitylogo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57pAMERISUR RESOURCES : Notification of major holdings
PU
03:57pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SKY PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
03:57pSTAR NAVIGATION : Announces Private Placement
AQ
03:57pGlobal IoT Market in Potable Water Monitoring 2017-2021 | Adoption of Smart Sensors on the Rise | Technavio
BU
03:56pCENTINA : Named Finalist in 2018 World Communication Awards
BU
03:56pA.M. BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Voya Financial Inc.’s New Preferred Stock
BU
03:55pHUDSON BAY : German department stores Kaufhof, Karstadt seal merger - sources
RE
03:55pOrganic Trade Association drives move toward voluntary organic check-off
GL
03:55pBranham Joins Coding For Veterans Advisory Board
NE
03:55pBRANHAM : Joins Coding For Veterans Advisory Board
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.