Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Synaptive Medical Establishes Partnership with O-Two Medical Technologies, Inc., to Manufacture Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:18am EDT

TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptive Medical, a leader in robotic surgical and imaging technologies, announced today the company has established a partnership with O-Two Medical Technologies, Inc., a world leader in controlled ventilation, for the production of O-Two’s e700 portable transport ventilator for patients impacted worldwide by COVID-19. As part of the agreement, Synaptive will leverage its expertise in developing a variety of potentially life-saving medical technologies to scale up O-Two’s production.

“As a healthcare company, we remain committed to providing innovative solutions for patients worldwide and take pride in our ability to quickly address the needs of the medical community during this pandemic,” said Cameron Piron, president and co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “As part of that mission, we have tailored our resources to assist O-Two in expediting the manufacturing and delivery of the e700 ventilator for patients impacted by the respiratory complications associated with this devastating disease.”

Ventilators are critical, lifesaving tools used to treat patients with severe lung failure, including those affected by COVID-19. Uniquely designed to overcome the limitations of fixed ventilator systems, the e700 is portable and reduces the burden on medical staff through its automated features by quickly adapting to the needs of patients in a variety of settings.

Helton Santos, vice president of sales and marketing of O-Two, stated, “We’re glad to play our part in helping the global community to combat COVID-19 with our products. Synaptive will play an important role in helping O-Two produce this critical equipment for those in need.”

O-Two, along with several other companies as part of a consortium in Ontario, recently entered into an agreement with the Province of Ontario to manufacture 10,000 ventilators for physicians in Canada on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its manufacturing agreement with Linamar, a multi-billion-dollar global manufacturing company, Synaptive sought an opportunity to help Ontario with its response to COVID-19. Synaptive identified that its opportunity to assist O-Two was the most effective way to contribute to help increase availability of ventilators for patients with COVID-19.

With Synaptive’s assistance in increasing production capacity, O-Two plans to expand the availability of its e700 ventilator to other countries to meet the rapidly changing needs of the global community.

About Synaptive Medical

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based medical device and technology company, designs hardware and software technologies that cross traditional barriers in hospitals and improve patient care in and beyond the operating room. Synaptive’s Modus V™ and integrated BrightMatter™ solutions—including surgical planning, navigation and visualization, and an informatics platform—give leading clinicians and healthcare systems the information they need to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

Media Contact:
Andrew Mielach
Associate Director
LifeSci Communications
(646) 876-5868
amielach@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aTRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS INC. : and Abode Properties Refinance Sawgrass Creek Apartments in New Port Richey, Florida
BU
10:29aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC launches Advice for Today, an online resource focused on financial advice and insight during COVID-19
AQ
10:28aNissan plans to slash Japan May car output by 78% vs last year, June - documents
RE
10:28aCMS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
10:28aMILLROCK RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - MRO
AQ
10:28aMESAIEED PETROCHEMICAL : MPHC reports QR 57 million net profit for the three months period ended 31 March 2020
PU
10:28aPROSCIA : ® Offers Concentriq® Digital Pathology Software for Remote Use in Clinical Practice in the United States
BU
10:27aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:27aLive Online Proctoring to Keep Critical Exam-Condition Assessments Going
BU
10:26aDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : South Appoints Paul Smith as Chief Operating Officer and Jean-Luc Roy as Chief Expertise Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
4CAC 40 : CAC 40 : Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : U.S. oil plunges, Brent below $20 a barrel on storage, economic woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group