Synaptive Medical to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Synaptive Medical Inc., a leader in surgical planning and navigation technology, announced today that Cameron Piron, President and Chief Strategy Officer, will present an overview of the Company and its business strategy during the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference taking place June 4-7, 2019 in New York City.

Date: June 7, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Grand Hyatt New York City

Room: Ballroom 5

A Q&A and breakout session will be held immediately following Synaptive’s presentation.

About Synaptive Medical

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based medical device and technology company, designs hardware and software that cross traditional barriers in hospitals and improve patient care in and beyond the operating room. Synaptive’s Modus V™ and integrated BrightMatter™ solutions—including surgical planning, navigation and visualization, and an informatics platform—give leading clinicians and healthcare systems the information they need to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

