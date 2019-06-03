Synaptive Medical to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Synaptive Medical Inc., a leader in surgical planning and navigation
technology, announced today that Cameron Piron, President and Chief
Strategy Officer, will present an overview of the Company and its
business strategy during the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference taking
place June 4-7, 2019 in New York City.
Date: June 7, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Location:
Grand Hyatt New York City
Room: Ballroom 5
A Q&A and breakout session will be held immediately following
Synaptive’s presentation.
About Synaptive Medical
Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based medical device and technology
company, designs hardware and software that cross traditional barriers
in hospitals and improve patient care in and beyond the operating room.
Synaptive’s Modus V™ and integrated BrightMatter™ solutions—including
surgical planning, navigation and visualization, and an informatics
platform—give leading clinicians and healthcare systems the information
they need to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.
