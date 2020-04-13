Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sync1 CUSO Offers Credit Union Loan Origination System Relief Package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 09:24am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sync1 Systems, a next-generation loan origination software provider, announced its "Credit Union 2020 Assistance Package," which will waive all monthly transaction fees until 2021 for credit unions that sign up in this calendar year.  

"Sync1 Systems is a CUSO (Credit Union Service Organization) and we're here to help other credit unions in times of need and crisis," said Bill Nikolauk, CEO of 1st Community Federal Credit Union and Board Chair of Sync1 Systems.

Sync1 Systems' loan origination technology is designed to help credit unions streamline loan-processing workflow, increase loan revenue, and acquire new members. It can be configured and deployed remotely for any credit union via templates, conference calls, and webinar training sessions. It's also designed specifically to fit the unique processes of credit unions and the needs of their members. 

The software's remote implementation model is well-suited to the current situation during the COVID-19 lockdown since no travel nor on-site work is required. The system can be accessed by employees working from home via any device so credit unions can continue servicing their members during this critical time.

Mark Ziegler (CEO of Y-12 FCU), Steve Webb (CEO of Neighbors FCU), and Steve Ervolino (CIO of Dupaco Community CU), fellow board members of Sync1 Systems, were instrumental in the launch of this initiative designed to support credit unions. "We want to be the technology partner for the credit union community and play a part in assisting it in the next phase of recovery."

Sync1 Systems is an Austin, TX-based CUSO. It utilizes member-centric technology to promote growth in lending and membership in today's ever-changing digital landscape. Founded by credit union experts, the team understands the unique needs of credit unions and their members, as well as the credit union lending ecosystem.

To learn more about Sync1 Systems and its "Credit Union 2020 Assistance Package," visit https://www.sync1systems.com/, email 237827@email4pr.com, or call 225.806.2418.

Contact:
Philip Canizaro
225.806.2418
237827@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sync1-cuso-offers-credit-union-loan-origination-system-relief-package-301039331.html

SOURCE Sync1 Systems


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:49aINDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
09:47aROSCAN GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - ROS
AQ
09:47aRISE LIFE SCIENCE : IIROC Trading Halt - RLSC
AQ
09:46a“The Pets of Infragistics” Initiative Keeps Global Employees Engaged
GL
09:46aDirectional Drilling Market Segmented by Application, Geographic Landscape, and Forecast 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
09:46aEastman donates material to Purdue for protective lenses, face shields
GL
09:43aEBay appoints former Walmart executive Iannone as CEO
RE
09:43a2020 Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize themed "Joining the Ranks of Contemporaries" is open for entries
PR
09:43aSERMO REPORTS ON LIFE OR DEATH DECISIONS : US Physicians Are 3 Times as Likely to Say Do-Not-Resuscitate Should Be the Protocol for COVID Patients Who Code Vs Physicians in Other Countries
BU
09:42aGROUNDFLOOR Stimulus Program Launches To Keep Real Estate Development Capital Flowing During COVID-19
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group