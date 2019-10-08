SyncDog Announces Partnership with KoolSpan to Deliver Complete Mobile Office to the Workforce

Integration to Enable Secure Voice and Text Through End-to-End Encryption

SyncDog Inc., the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced their partnership with KoolSpan, the leading provider of encrypted secure voice and messaging solutions for smartphones. This partnership will integrate KoolSpan’s TrustCall solution into SyncDog’s Secure.Systems platform to enable secure communications, both voice and text, providing users with the ability to seamlessly make encrypted telephone calls and send encrypted text messages on their personal devices.

Organizations and enterprises across numerous industries including government, financial, energy, transportation and others engage in telephone conversations where they discuss sensitive information. This creates an emerging threat for loss of intellectual property, vital company and customer information, and proprietary assets. To combat these, and other mobile threats, SyncDog provides a secure application workspace for employees accessing enterprise data and mobile productivity apps on BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) or CYOD (Choose Your Own Device) technologies. SyncDog’s partnership with KoolSpan will bring complete mobility to the enterprise by allowing the mobile workforce to truly separate their private and business data, and now telephone discussions as well, providing a unified office on the go.

“The future of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market is on the rise and despite the fact that it is so widely implemented, unmanaged devices still present major threats to organizations across all industries,” said Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog. “By integrating KoolSpan’s secure voice solution into our Secure.Systems platform, we look forward to closing the loop on creating a complete mobile workspace for employees who need to do their job while outside the four walls of their office, without sacrificing the security of their data or discussions.”

This partnership will allow both SyncDog and KoolSpan customers to access corporate data, files and applications as well as to make secure calls and send secure texts from their personal phones, all with 256-bit encryption, high performance, oversight, management, policy enforcement and support. Mobile employees are now enabled to unlock the efficiency and flexibility of BYOD scenarios without inhibiting security.

“We are excited to partner with SyncDog to further ensure our customers are able to do the full scope of their jobs by accessing the information they need and by enabling them to talk securely from anywhere, at any time,” said Nigel Jones, CEO of KoolSpan. “Our integrated solution is the complete package for organization’s with telecommuting employees on staff. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with secure collaboration between mobile employees and their enterprise ecosystem.”

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is the leading provider of robust, cross-platform, end-to-end communication security on smartphones globally. KoolSpan TrustCall delivers strong end-to-end (E2E) encryption for phone calls, text/chats on Android and iPhone devices. Customers include government organizations, enterprises, and individuals in 60+ countries. KoolSpan TrustCall is FIPS 140-2 validated and has 33 issued patents with dozens more pending. KoolSpan is a privately held and based in Bethesda, Md. For more information, visit www.koolspan.com, follow KoolSpan on Twitter @KoolSpan.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and Government networks from mobile-endpoint threat. SyncDog’s flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687), workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

For more information about SyncDog, please visit https://syncdog.com.

