SyncHR Announces “Longs Peak” Release

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SyncHR today announced its largest update release to date, delivering several new capabilities and enhancements to its cloud-based people platform for Human Capital Management. Code named, “Longs Peak”, the release includes more security, easier system navigation, improvements to the HR, Benefits, and Payroll core, as well as several new reporting enhancements and capabilities.



“SyncHR continues to bring the type of innovation and futuristic vision that’s desperately needed in the Human Capital Management space,” said John Cuellar, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for SyncHR. “We’re all about giving growing enterprises a different and more modern alternative to the same old solutions from the same old vendors.”

What’s New

The latest release aims to help fast-growing enterprises modernize and streamline their HR and finance administration, empower employees to self-serve, as well as gain more accurate and real-time insight over their workforce data in order to make better decisions. Highlights of this release include:

More Powerful & Intuitive Enterprise Reporting: Among the new reporting improvements added with this release includes a new arrears balance report that lists all accumulated arrears for selected EDT codes as of a specific date, as well as an improved Labor Distribution Reporting now showing data grouped by budget or organization.

In addition, SyncHR will introduce several new configurable (Ad Hoc) reporting capabilities, including cross-company (i.e., multiple EINs) reporting for HR, head-count and turnover calculations, and new configurable reporting templates for employee headcount, open positions, and employee turnover. The release also includes several enhancements to make it easier for users to find the reports they need, as well as build and share their own customized reports.

Enhanced Enterprise Security: The latest release includes several improvements to SyncHR’s existing enterprise-grade security capabilities, including new capabilities for log-in, user permissions and user authentication.

Streamlined Data: SyncHR made several enhancements to its centralized HR, payroll and benefits core. This includes the ability to view, update and audit position history information from a single screen, a new centralized library to upload and access benefits management documents, and an enhanced open enrollment dashboard for managers.

Frictionless Navigation: To make SyncHR even faster and easier to use, the new release provides several navigation and visual design improvements across the platform. The company even gave its login page a fun visual makeover.

The new enhancements are available to all existing customers immediately. For more details or information about SyncHR or this release, please visit www.synchr.com .

About SyncHR

SyncHR drives the connection between payroll, benefits, and talent management, leveraging leading-edge technology that seamlessly integrates all the functions into one high-performing HR platform. Powering the next generation of HR, SyncHR helps businesses make smarter data-driven workforce decisions, automate HR administrative tasks, and deliver a more intuitive user experience for employees, managers, and executives. The customer experience combined with the highly intelligent, secure, and scalable technology is revolutionizing the HR industry and changing the way people do business. To learn more, please visit www.synchr.com .