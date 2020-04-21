Log in
Syncfusion Introduces New Flutter Widgets Web Compatibility in 2020 Volume 1

04/21/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, today announced web compatibility for all of its Flutter widgets, plus five new widgets for Flutter development, in the 2020 Volume 1 release of Essential Studio. This announcement marks a significant expansion of Syncfusion’s Flutter toolkit, making it a powerful asset for a wide variety of development scenarios.

“Flutter is quickly emerging as a popular framework for building cross-platform applications,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We are excited to be a part of this evolving platform and to offer Flutter widgets that are compatible for web development, unlike most Flutter widgets on today’s market.”

Syncfusion Essential Studio is a software development product offering 1600+ components and frameworks that can be used for developing stunning web, mobile, and desktop applications on a variety of platforms.

Syncfusion’s Flutter widgets create rich and high-quality mobile applications in iOS and Android with a single code base. The five new Syncfusion Flutter widgets in this release are:

  • Barcode Generator: Displays data in a machine-readable format, with support for many popular barcode symbologies.
  • Date Range Picker: Allows users to select a single date, multiple dates, or a range of dates.
  • Range Selector: Allows users to select numeric and date ranges.
  • Range Slider: Allows users to select numeric and date ranges through interactive sliders.
  • PDF Library: Creates and manipulates PDF documents programmatically, featuring support for text, images, tables, links, and all other commonly used PDF elements.

All Flutter widgets by Syncfusion are written natively in Dart with an emphasis on performance and are backed by Syncfusion’s support team. Current Syncfusion users can access the latest Flutter updates now by logging in to their account and downloading the Essential Studio 2020 Volume 1 installer. Developers who want to try before they buy can use the 30-day free trial, or check out the interactive demos available in-browser, on GitHub, at Google Play, and at the App Store.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. The company has also channeled its data visualization expertise into Bold BI, a simplified yet comprehensive solution for building and delivering business dashboards.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 22,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.


© Business Wire 2020
