Syncfusion : Releases Essential Studio 2019 Volume 2

Expansive Blazor suite updated, Xamarin offering enhanced

Syncfusion, the developer solutions company of choice, today announced the release of Essential Studio 2019 Volume 2. This release introduces a massive set of enterprise-ready Blazor controls featuring template rendering, canvas chart rendering, and support for file system service providers.

“Our Blazor framework includes more than 60 components that can be used to author powerful line-of-business solutions,” said Daniel Jebaraj, Syncfusion’s vice president. “Blazor is exciting because it allows developers to write client-side web apps in C# rather than JavaScript, giving them an option to code in their preferred language.”

The Syncfusion ASP.NET Core Blazor Components library is a collection of lightweight, modular, responsive UI controls for Microsoft’s new Blazor platform. It now includes:

Support for rendering in Blazor templates.

Improved performance for canvas chart rendering.

Support for file system service providers like SQL database, Microsoft Azure could storage, and Google Drive cloud storage.

A new Barcode control and many other new features.

New enhancements were also made to Syncfusion’s Xamarin offering and File Formats library.

Volume 2 updates for Xamarin include:

A Switch control that allows users to turn an item on or off.

A StepProgressBar control that indicates the progress of a multistep process.

Support for WPF charts in Xamarin.Forms.

Updates to the File Formats library include:

Comments, replies, and review statuses that can be added to PDF annotations.

Excel files that can be created by importing data from SQL Server through an Excel data connection.

The ability to convert single-frame and multi-frame TIFFs to PDFs in ASP.NET Core using Syncfusion’s PDF library.

To learn more about Essential Studio 2019 Volume 2, visit Syncfusion’s What’s New section. To see everything Syncfusion’s controls can do, visit the product demos or download a free trial.

