Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Syncfusion and Mobilize.Net Partner to Accelerate Azure Adoption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:02am EDT

Expanded partnership will help companies migrate from desktop to web

Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, today announced the release of the Syncfusion EJ2 Adaptor for Mobilize.Net’s WebMAP modernization solution at the Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida.

“With the release of the Syncfusion EJ2 Adaptor for WebMAP, Mobilize.Net’s customers can more easily migrate their legacy applications to the web, and also add a future-ready user interface with powerful data visualization by connecting to our EJ2 controls,” said Daniel Jebaraj, vice president of Syncfusion. “Written entirely in TypeScript, Syncfusion’s Essential JS 2 suite contains over 50 high-performance, lightweight, modular, and responsive JavaScript UI components.”

WebMAP empowers developers to easily migrate and modernize their legacy applications.

“Syncfusion support for WebMAP opens the door for their customers to move legacy desktop workloads to cloud-native apps without having to replace their familiar control set,” said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. “We look forward to offering this to our customers who wish to either switch to Syncfusion or continue using their technology in their web applications.”

To learn more about the Syncfusion EJ2 Adaptor, attendees at Microsoft Ignite can visit the Mobilize.Net booth #235 to see samples and speak with engineers from Syncfusion and Mobilize.Net.

To learn more about Mobilize.Net’s WebMAP, please visit Mobilize.Net.
To learn more about Syncfusion’s Essential JS 2, please visit the Essential JS 2 product page.
Read about the technical integration at https://www.mobilize.net/blog/syncfusion-webmap-partnership.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net accelerates and simplifies the transformation of software applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, W.A., and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President Tom Button. For more information, please go to www.mobilize.net.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 12,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pAVANTI COMMUNICATIONS : Signs Seven-Year Capacity Lease Agreement worth US$ 84 million
AQ
05:22pNORTEC MINERALS : announces another Significant Gold Discovery - Tom 2 Target with RAB drilling, Tomboko Exploration Project, Guinea
AQ
05:22pBroadstone Net Lease Provides Update on Impact of Hurricane Florence
GL
05:22pLatest Entry in New Penn Financial’s SMART Series Lets Borrowers Qualify with Liquid Assets
BU
05:21pBIDVEST : Potential buyer ditches plan to acquire Bidcorp's UK logistics business
AQ
05:21pGOLDEN LEAF : Subsidiary Gets Canadian Sales License
AQ
05:21pEXELON CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
05:19pJB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JBHT Named 2019 Military Friendly Employer
PU
05:19pRURELEC : Update regarding Energia del Sur, S.A. & Working Capital
PU
05:19pARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 17 to 21 September 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas discovery
2Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino Group Says It Was Contacted by Carrefour for a Combination
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Canada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold Resources in $18.3 billion..
5APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.