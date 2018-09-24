Syncfusion and Mobilize.Net Partner to Accelerate Azure Adoption

Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, today
announced the release of the Syncfusion EJ2 Adaptor for
Mobilize.Net’s WebMAP modernization solution at the Microsoft Ignite
conference in Orlando, Florida.
“With the release of the Syncfusion EJ2 Adaptor for WebMAP,
Mobilize.Net’s customers can more easily migrate their legacy
applications to the web, and also add a future-ready user interface with
powerful data visualization by connecting to our EJ2 controls,” said
Daniel Jebaraj, vice president of Syncfusion. “Written entirely in
TypeScript, Syncfusion’s Essential JS 2 suite contains over 50
high-performance, lightweight, modular, and responsive JavaScript UI
components.”
WebMAP empowers developers to easily migrate and modernize their legacy
applications.
“Syncfusion support for WebMAP opens the door for their customers to
move legacy desktop workloads to cloud-native apps without having to
replace their familiar control set,” said Tom Button, CEO of
Mobilize.Net. “We look forward to offering this to our customers who
wish to either switch to Syncfusion or continue using their technology
in their web applications.”
To learn more about the Syncfusion EJ2 Adaptor, attendees at Microsoft
Ignite can visit the Mobilize.Net booth #235 to see samples and speak
with engineers from Syncfusion and Mobilize.Net.
To learn more about Mobilize.Net’s WebMAP, please visit Mobilize.Net.
To
learn more about Syncfusion’s Essential JS 2, please visit the Essential
JS 2 product page.
Read about the technical integration at https://www.mobilize.net/blog/syncfusion-webmap-partnership.
About Mobilize.Net
Mobilize.Net accelerates and simplifies the transformation of software
applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of
developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize
billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to
reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms
businesses demand today. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in
Bellevue, W.A., and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President
Tom Button. For more information, please go to www.mobilize.net.
About Syncfusion, Inc.
Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software
development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop
controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire
application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted
partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Founded in
2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has
more than 12,000 customers, including large financial institutions,
Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005295/en/