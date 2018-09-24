Syncfusion and Mobilize.Net Partner to Accelerate Azure Adoption

Expanded partnership will help companies migrate from desktop to web

Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, today announced the release of the Syncfusion EJ2 Adaptor for Mobilize.Net’s WebMAP modernization solution at the Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida.

“With the release of the Syncfusion EJ2 Adaptor for WebMAP, Mobilize.Net’s customers can more easily migrate their legacy applications to the web, and also add a future-ready user interface with powerful data visualization by connecting to our EJ2 controls,” said Daniel Jebaraj, vice president of Syncfusion. “Written entirely in TypeScript, Syncfusion’s Essential JS 2 suite contains over 50 high-performance, lightweight, modular, and responsive JavaScript UI components.”

WebMAP empowers developers to easily migrate and modernize their legacy applications.

“Syncfusion support for WebMAP opens the door for their customers to move legacy desktop workloads to cloud-native apps without having to replace their familiar control set,” said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. “We look forward to offering this to our customers who wish to either switch to Syncfusion or continue using their technology in their web applications.”

To learn more about the Syncfusion EJ2 Adaptor, attendees at Microsoft Ignite can visit the Mobilize.Net booth #235 to see samples and speak with engineers from Syncfusion and Mobilize.Net.

To learn more about Mobilize.Net’s WebMAP, please visit Mobilize.Net.

To learn more about Syncfusion’s Essential JS 2, please visit the Essential JS 2 product page.

Read about the technical integration at https://www.mobilize.net/blog/syncfusion-webmap-partnership.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net accelerates and simplifies the transformation of software applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, W.A., and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President Tom Button. For more information, please go to www.mobilize.net.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 12,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.

