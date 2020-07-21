Log in
Synchronicity™ Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil Announces United Soccer League Partnership

07/21/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

Wellness industry leader becomes first hemp oil brand to sponsor a major sports league

Synchronicity by Functional Remedies, the highest quality, full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products on the market, today announced its partnership with the United Soccer League (USL). The four-year deal marks an industry first and will see the doctor-recommended line of products gain access to USL’s worldwide fan base via stadium signage, social media channels, its website, and app network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005934/en/

USL is the largest, fastest-growing provider of soccer on live TV representing a diverse soccer audience in North America -- managing professional, amateur, and youth properties in communities across the United States and Canada. The organization counts 47 professional clubs and 180+ amateur/youth clubs in its membership and reaches millions of homes around the U.S. through its relationship with ESPN. The USL Championship and League One are represented by world-class players, with 28 players representing the two leagues on the international stage in the last year.

“We're seeing exponential growth as a brand and our partnership with the USL -- the fastest-growing sport -- literally puts us in the major leagues,” said Andrew Campbell, CEO at Functional Remedies. “Athletes -- young and young at heart -- are looking for natural and organic remedies and supplements to improve performance, and professional athletes specifically are adopting these types of products into their regimen. This is beyond a sponsorship for us, it's an opportunity to continue to educate consumers on the incredible benefits of full-spectrum hemp oil and spread the message of wellness through oneness.”

The move follows the recent launch of Synchronicity™ and its campaign to educate consumers about the quality and efficacy of full-spectrum hemp oil vs. CBD. Synchronicity is 25 years in the making and empowers people to take control of their health by experiencing the all-natural properties from the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil products on the market. Full-spectrum hemp oil refers to the utilization of the entire hemp plant and all its possibilities. By comparison, other players in the market use only parts of the plant, or just one molecule of the plant’s hundreds of rich nutrients, thereby limiting its effectiveness.

“The USL is thrilled to partner with Synchronicity, as both of our organizations are at the forefront of growth in our respective industries,” said Josh Keller, Sr. VP of Corporate Development & Partnerships at USL. “This partnership is not only pioneering in the space but also takes into consideration the wellness and recovery of our athletes and fans. We look forward to accomplishing great things together and believe the future is very bright.”

This partnership was negotiated by Premier Partnerships, the exclusive sales agency for the USL. For more information, visit www.functionalremedies.com or www.uslsoccer.com.

About Synchronicity

Synchronicity by Functional Remedies, is the highest quality, full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products on the market. Synchronicity is 25 years in the making and empowers people to take control of their health by experiencing the all-natural properties from the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil products on the market.

About the United Soccer League

The United Soccer League (USL) is the largest professional soccer organization in North America, possessing nearly a decade of experience in bringing the world’s game to communities across the United States and Canada. Overseeing The USL Championship, USL League One, and USL League Two, the organization is built on a proven and recognized model in international football and counts more than 100 clubs in its membership.

Based in Tampa, Fla., the USL has grown over the past decade into a model organization with strong corporate partnerships, stable organizational leadership, and a dedicated staff that provides outstanding support to member clubs and outside partners. Sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation and Canadian Soccer Association, the USL is #UnitedForSoccer, moving the game forward in the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
