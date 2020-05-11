 Syncroness Sets the Bar High as a Winner of the Denver Post's Colorado Top Workplaces 2020 Award

For the third year in a row, the Denver Post recognized Syncroness as a Top Workplace. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to success for organizations including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Our employees have a high bar for excellence. When we hire staff, we look for people who excel at making things better. It’s great to see that we are achieving our goal of being a great place to work,” said Syncroness CEO Mike Walraven.

Syncroness is a design engineering company that puts employees first. While news of the pandemic was circulating, Syncroness took the initiative to issue early remote work orders in mid-March. Additionally, Walraven worked with operations and human resources staff to inform employees of health and wellness resources made available in addition to the benefits already offered. Employees adapted quickly to the situation and hit their targets and commitments to customers. This agility in responding to a crisis demonstrates how Syncroness cultivates a workplace where employees thrive.

“With employees working remotely, keeping everyone engaged can be challenging. Syncroness supports employees with generous benefits, great IT support, flexible schedules, and responsive leadership. These resources all speak to the fact that we value people, and they like working here,” said Syncroness Vice President of Operations Support Eric Brunette.

“For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This differentiation is more important than ever in today’s tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention.”

About Syncroness

For more than two decades Syncroness has provided engineering solutions to solve highly complex business and technical problems. The company has a strong portfolio of clients in the medical device, aerospace, and industrial equipment industries. By providing a full complement of engineering services aligned to the entire product lifecycle, Syncroness enables companies to accelerate product development and drive more predictability and productivity into their businesses. Working with Syncroness, companies gain the critical insights necessary to develop products that make a difference and create a better world. Syncroness is based in Westminster, Colorado. For more information, visit syncroness.com, or follow us on Twitter @Syncroness or Facebook.

About Energage

Energage, a certified B-corporation, offers web-based solutions and advisory services that help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Home of Top Workplaces research, Energage offers solutions that collect, understand and amplify the voice of the employee, enabling organizations to reduce unwanted turnover, lower recruiting costs and increase retention. Based on more than 13 years of culture research, advanced comparative analytics, and patented algorithms trained on more than 20 million employees at 58,000 companies, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. For more information, please visit energage.com.

