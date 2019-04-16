Syncrude Canada : CEO Nicole Bourque-Bouchier to receive impressive award from CCAB

Syncrude values our association with organizations such as the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and the recognition they provide companies and individuals. We also greatly appreciate the relationships with our Aboriginal neighbours and business community members that are an instrumental part of our organization.

On April 16, CCAB is presenting their 2019 Indigenous Women in Leadership Award to one of our suppliers, Nicole Bourque-Bouchier, CEO of Bouchier Group. This inspirational award was established in 2017 to recognize leadership by Indigenous women and the work they do to improve communities and nurture Aboriginal customs and culture.

Nicole Bourque-Bouchier has established herself as a trailblazer in community service and leadership. Thanks to Nicole's innovative thinking, the Bouchier group has grown from 10 employees in 2004, when she joined, to over 850 today. She is a proud member of the Mikisew Cree First Nation and has taken part in many endeavors to improve life and businesses for her people. She was also the first female president of the Northeastern Alberta Aboriginal Business Association and has served on the boards of a number of non-profits and schools.

CCAB's business revolves growing a diverse and prosperous Aboriginal business community, through programming, tools, training, network building, major business awards, and national events.