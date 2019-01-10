Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Syncrude Canada : New Syncrude VP credits predecessor for establishing career path

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:09pm EST

Syncrude's newly appointed Vice President of Strategic Planning, Ken Bell, has a long history with the company and the community. In fact, during his first year of Engineering at Keyano College, it was a Syncrude guest speaker, Peter Read, who helped shape his career path. Now, more than 22 years later, Ken steps into his new role as Peter's successor.

'Peter visited our class in 1996 and spoke about the practicality of mine engineering. He explained how you could really see what you're doing and what the end results would look like - this really appealed to me.' says Ken. 'My father was an electrical engineer at Syncrude and I knew from a young age that I wanted to follow in his footsteps as an engineer. However, it wasn't until Peter's visit to our class that I decided to get into mine engineering.'

Ken would go on to receive both his Bachelor of Science in Mine Engineering and a Master's Degree in Natural Resources, Energy and Environment from the University of Alberta. He then started at Syncrude as a mine engineer in 2001. Throughout his career, he held several senior roles in Production and Technical. His most recent position being the Manager, Tailings and Lease Development.

Ken was appointed to his new role on January 2, 2019 as Peter transitions into his new position as Vice President, Joint Venture Effectiveness Project.

'Each role I've held has taught me about different aspects of the business and also helped me develop different skills. I look forward to this new role which will expose me to a new set of challenges and interfaces,' says Ken. 'Strategic long-term planning for the company is a big responsibility, but also a great opportunity. I'm excited to be part of setting the path for Syncrude's future.'

Born in Manitoba, Ken moved with his family to Calgary at the age of four, and then Fort McMurray when he was eight years old. He's seen a lot of changes during his time growing up, and is proud of the oil sands industry's support of the community.

'Fort McMurray benefits from the industry's support of educational programs and other important services,' says Ken. 'I'm proud to work for a company that demonstrates a commitment to the community. I've seen and lived it.'

Ken lives in Fort McMurray with his son and daughter, and enjoys bringing them to events such as the Community Christmas Open House. As a Métis, Ken also serves on the Board of Directors for Indigenous Works and is a member of Syncrude's Aboriginal Relations Steering Committee.

Disclaimer

Syncrude Canada Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 19:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44pVenezuelan Leader Starts Second Term With Grim Outlook -- Update
DJ
02:43pSears chairman confirms new $5 billion bid to save bankrupt retailer
RE
02:39pGermany's Bosch to pay $130 million to settle U.S. diesel emissions claims
RE
02:34pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Schedule of Fees Effective January 1, 2019
PU
02:26pPOWELL : Fed can be patient as U.S. economy evolves in 2019
RE
02:26pAfter meeting May, Japan's Abe says world does not want no-deal Brexit
RE
02:26pJapan needs assurance disastrous no-deal Brexit will be averted - UK's Clark
RE
02:26pFACTBOX - BREXIT VOTE : How many MPs are backing PM May?
RE
02:19pDAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA : AGECO Study Results Reveal Improved Environmental Impact and Efficiency of Canadian Milk Production
PU
02:10pAMAZON COM : Court says Amazon 'Dash' buttons violate German law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to slash UK jobs after China, diesel drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.