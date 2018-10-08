Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Synergy Blue : Converts Orbital Knight’s Mobile Games to Skill-Based Arcade Gambling Games

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

HAWG Platform Allows for Easy Game Conversion and Regulatory Compliance

Synergy Blue announced today an agreement to gamblify Orbital Knight’s mobile games, providing them with expanded game distribution in the casino world via Synergy Blue’s HAWG® (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform.

Synergy Blue’s patented HAWG® platform is a class III certified solution that blends GLI11-compliant skill-based or chance-based gambling, allowing for regulatory compliance in multiple jurisdictions, and making it easy to convert mobile games to gambling games.

In this deal, Synergy Blue adds the gambling functionality and regulatory compliance to Orbital Knight’s titles. With a deep understanding of the complicated compliance requirements for casino games, Synergy Blue will add gambling elements and shepherd Orbital Knight’s games through the regulatory process, allowing Orbital Knight to focus on doing what they do best — making fun games.

“Synergy Blue made it easy for our games to be showcased on a new platform and in a new industry, delivering new revenue streams and broadening our reach and awareness,” said Karol Drzymała, founder and general manager of Orbital Knight.

“Synergy Blue has its own in-house game development studio, but we are excited to share with our customers Orbital Knight’s robust library of fun, engaging games,” said Georg Washington, CEO of Synergy Blue. “Our HAWG system makes game porting easy, opening up new markets for existing game developers (third-party game developers) like Orbital Knight that already have solid games on the market.”

HAWG® and its games are meant to appeal to a new generation of gamers and gamblers, providing an engaging gambling experience with seamless arcade-style entertainment, taking the games directly to casino floors across the globe.

About Orbital Knight

Orbital Knight is a Polish independent game studio, focused on making high quality mobile games. It has a user base of over 16M players and is known for games like Kickerinho, Star Horizon, Candy Patrol. Orbital Knight was founded in 2012 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

About Synergy Blue

Synergy Blue provides skill-based games and platforms for an emerging class of game players, allowing casino operators to offer a new generation of entertainment with games that are certified and backed by industry leading patents. The company’s HAWG® (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform blends GLI11-compliant, skill-based, Class II (in process) and III gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade-style play. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Palm Desert, CA, and has games and software applications placed in six countries.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:41pAGEAS : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
05:41pJCDECAUX : wins Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield contract for the two largest UK shopping malls
GL
05:41pJCDECAUX : wins Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield contract for the two largest UK shopping malls
AQ
05:41pAGEAS : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
05:38pRPC : Trading Statement
PU
05:38pRPC : Extension to deadline under rule 2.6(c)
PU
05:38pCHINA RESOURCES LAND : Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules
PU
05:38pItaly's Eni to Take Control of BP's Libya Assets
DJ
05:38pInterrad Medical Announces Agreement with Vygon to Distribute SecurAcath in France
BU
05:38pCheck Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
5TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.