Synergy Blue : Debuts 15 New Skill-Based Arcade-Style Gambling Games at G2E

Synergy Blue will debut over 15 NEW skill-based arcade-style gambling
games at Global Gaming Expo 2018 in Las Vegas, bringing their game
library to 19 games. The new games will showcase multiple gaming styles,
including multiplayer, touchscreen, joystick, trackball, arcade gun and
driving-style play. Additionally, several titles are also available on a
bartop multi-game version.
Synergy Blue’s patented HAWG® platform is a class III certified solution
that blends GLI11-compliant skill- or chance-based gambling, allowing
for regulatory compliance in multiple jurisdictions, and opening new
potential revenue streams for casinos. Skill-based, arcade-style games
help increase consumer engagement, as players strive to improve their
score or compete with friends, while satisfying regulatory compliance
and providing casinos with new game play experiences.
From gambling arcade-gun play to driving games, and skill-based twists
on classics like Mahjong and Poker, Synergy Blue’s game library
continues to deliver innovative, entertaining fun for everyone.
New Synergy Blue game titles to be showcased at G2E include:
Lucked & Loaded™ (Arcade gun play)
With your quick draw
skills & help from Lady Luck you’ll protect this old western town from
dusty outlaws.
Lucky Karts, Traffic™ (Arcade driving play)
Being in traffic
has never been so lucky! In this follow up to the popular original,
you’ll bet, beat the traffic & ride to riches!
Lucky Fa$cination™ (Arcade trackball play)
Roll your way to
big bonuses, big buck$ and big fun in this fascinating throwback
classic.
Erickson’s Golden Quest ® (Arcade joystick/button play)
In
this adventure game, our hero, Erickson Buick journeys through the
jungle to the Golden Temple in search of hidden treasure. Test your luck
and your courage to complete the quest and win big!
Mahjong ® (Touchscreen and BT play)
Zen-like gaming. Match
tiles as you ascend through the pagoda reaching new levels of
enlightenment and bigger bonuses. Find balance in the elements and
travel to the gold room where wealth may await you!
Pixie Match (Touchscreen and BT play)
Fly with the fairies,
earn magic potions, spells and bonuses with every match in this
delightful connect three game.
Candy Ca$h™ (Touchscreen and BT play)
Satisfy your sweet
tooth & fatten your wallet by connecting candies, earning bonuses and
winning big.
Match Poker (Touchscreen and BT play)
You’ll go All-In
playing the Poker game you love, with a big winning twist. Build & match
your best hands for HUGE prizes.
Ka-Ching-Ko™ (Touchscreen and BT play)
This exciting mix of
Pachinko and Poker will deal you fun and luck!
Cocktail Crush ™ (Touchscreen and BT play)
Lift your spirits
with this booze bonanza & get your bucks buzzing by matching cocktail
concoctions.
Poker (Touchscreen and BT play)
Classic video poker, because
we know you love it!
New Licensed/Partner Game Titles
Synergy Blue also recently converted Orbital Knight’s games, adding the
gambling elements and shepherding the games through the regulatory
process in order to bring these fun, engaging games to the casino world
via Synergy Blue’s HAWG platform.
Candy Patrol (Touchscreen and BT play)
As a part of an elite
candy defense unit, "Candy Patrol," your mission is it to protect
lollipops, destroy monsters and win big bucks.
Star Horizon (Arcade joystick/button play)
Take part in an
epic battle throughout space. Choose your bet, beat the enemy & save the
universe.
Dolphy Dash (Touchscreen and BT play)
Join “Dolphy” on his
remarkable journey through beautiful yet dangerous oceans! TAP, DASH and
WIN your way through challenges!
Kickerinho (Arcade button and BT play)
Become the best
football juggler in the world! Test your luck & skill by training
freestyle football & making epic kicks.
Synergy Blue Games showcased at G2E 2017
Zombie$ ® (Arcade gun play)
The game everyone is DYING to
play!
In this first-person shooter game, you’re a witty emissary
hired to clear out a crazed zombie infestation and uncover the root
cause. The adventure takes you through several levels, each with unique
surprises, health packs and rewards – all while testing lady luck!
Safari Match ® (Touchscreen and BT play)
This colorful
connect three game takes you across the savannah, through dazzling
waterfalls and past adorable animals that come to life as you play.
Match three or more animals to collect points, prizes and even extra
chances to win.
Lucky Karts ® (Arcade driving play)
Race friends, strangers
or the clock down a classic speedway, a beach boulevard, or even an
out-of-this-world space track! Collect coins and power ups to boost your
chances to win big.
SquidWords ® (Touchscreen and BT play)
Help adorable sea
creatures reach their sea floor home by using your creative, literary
skills. Play against friends, strangers or against the clock! This word
game will improve your brainpower and could fatten your pocket book!
HAWG® and its games appeal to a new generation of gamers and gamblers,
providing an engaging gambling experience with seamless arcade-style
entertainment, taking the games directly to casino floors across the
globe.
About Synergy Blue:
Synergy Blue provides skill-based games and platforms for an emerging
class of game players, allowing casino operators to offer a new
generation of entertainment with games that are certified and backed by
industry leading patents. The company’s HAWG® (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based
Gaming) platform blends GLI11-compliant, skill-based, Class II (in
process) and III gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of
arcade-style play. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Palm Desert,
CA, and has games and software applications placed in six countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005529/en/