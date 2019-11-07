Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Synergy Blue : Expands US Footprint Via Distribution Deal With Dynamic Gaming Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

The Growing Company Brings ‘Fun You Can Bet On’ To The Oklahoma Market

Premier provider of skill-influenced casino games, Synergy Blue, today announced a landmark distribution deal with Dynamic Gaming Solutions, a full-service gaming provider for the Oklahoma markets. As part of the arrangement, Dynamic Gaming Solutions will provide sales distribution and localized support for Synergy Blue’s unique HAWG® (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform and their library of approved, arcade-style casino games to tribal casinos throughout Oklahoma.

“Launching in Oklahoma is another great step for the company and we’re excited to be working with Dynamic Gaming, who knows the Oklahoma market and shares our emphasis on local operator support,” said Georg Washington, CEO of Synergy Blue. “Building solid relationships with casino partners is crucial, not only to the success of our company but to the success of skill-influenced games in the overall casino market.”

The agreement provides Dynamic Gaming Solutions with full access to Synergy Blue’s Oklahoma-approved game library—including games currently going through trial period in Nevada, and additional titles like Candy Patrol and Lucky Karts. The machines distributed will be available in both a single title and multi-game configuration, allowing casino guests to choose from seven exciting titles. From classic gambling games like video poker, to exciting new titles like Candy Ca$h, Mahjong, and the award-nominated Safari Match, Synergy Blue’s game library is designed to intrigue and entertain all types of players.

“The amount of variety Synergy Blue builds into their game library—for both operators and players—makes their library very compelling,” said Mark Larson, Managing Director of Dynamic Gaming Solutions. “We’re excited to be the company delivering these new experiences to the vast array of players in the Oklahoma market.”

Synergy Blue currently has products placed in six countries. The distribution agreement with Dynamic Gaming Solutions will further expand Synergy Blue’s geographical footprint in the US and is representative of the growing interest in skill-influenced, arcade-style gambling.

About Synergy Blue

Synergy Blue creates “Fun You Can Bet On!” As the leading provider of entertainment gaming solutions, the team is currently bringing arcade style, skill-influenced games, platforms, and applications to the casino market. The company’s robust HAWG (Hybrid, Arcade, Wager-based Gaming) platform blends regulatory approved chance and skill-influenced gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade-style game play. Designed for an emerging class of players, Synergy Blue’s technology provides casino operators with a new generation of entertainment and games that are certified and backed by industry-leading patents. Now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company was founded in 2013 and has products and applications placed in six countries.

For more information visit: www.synergyblue.us or follow @synergyblue1


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aEFFNETPLATTFORMEN PUBL : SBB cancels repurchased SEK perpetual capital securities
AQ
08:12aCATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Reviews Business Progress
BU
08:12aGENOMIND : Bolsters Medicare Reimbursement Initiatives, Obtaining Z-Codes for Genomind : Professional PGx Express
BU
08:12aINSEEGO CORP. : to Attend ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day
BU
08:11aGLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT : Turkish Airlines selects Profen and Global Eagle to deliver Inflight Connectivity to its narrow-body fleet
PU
08:11aNIKE : c/o Virgil Abloh “Athlete in Progress” Collection
PU
08:11aGLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT : partners with Profen Group to bring inflight connectivity to airlines in Turkey
PU
08:11aINTERXION : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:11aBOISE CASCADE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Collaborates with Owlstone Medical to Advance the Identification of Novel Biomarkers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Banks, funds propose shorter trading day in Europe, bourses split
4APPLE INC. : AMS launches new Osram bid, courts investors with concessions
5NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group