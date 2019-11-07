Synergy Blue : Expands US Footprint Via Distribution Deal With Dynamic Gaming Solutions

The Growing Company Brings ‘Fun You Can Bet On’ To The Oklahoma Market

Premier provider of skill-influenced casino games, Synergy Blue, today announced a landmark distribution deal with Dynamic Gaming Solutions, a full-service gaming provider for the Oklahoma markets. As part of the arrangement, Dynamic Gaming Solutions will provide sales distribution and localized support for Synergy Blue’s unique HAWG® (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform and their library of approved, arcade-style casino games to tribal casinos throughout Oklahoma.

“Launching in Oklahoma is another great step for the company and we’re excited to be working with Dynamic Gaming, who knows the Oklahoma market and shares our emphasis on local operator support,” said Georg Washington, CEO of Synergy Blue. “Building solid relationships with casino partners is crucial, not only to the success of our company but to the success of skill-influenced games in the overall casino market.”

The agreement provides Dynamic Gaming Solutions with full access to Synergy Blue’s Oklahoma-approved game library—including games currently going through trial period in Nevada, and additional titles like Candy Patrol and Lucky Karts. The machines distributed will be available in both a single title and multi-game configuration, allowing casino guests to choose from seven exciting titles. From classic gambling games like video poker, to exciting new titles like Candy Ca$h, Mahjong, and the award-nominated Safari Match, Synergy Blue’s game library is designed to intrigue and entertain all types of players.

“The amount of variety Synergy Blue builds into their game library—for both operators and players—makes their library very compelling,” said Mark Larson, Managing Director of Dynamic Gaming Solutions. “We’re excited to be the company delivering these new experiences to the vast array of players in the Oklahoma market.”

Synergy Blue currently has products placed in six countries. The distribution agreement with Dynamic Gaming Solutions will further expand Synergy Blue’s geographical footprint in the US and is representative of the growing interest in skill-influenced, arcade-style gambling.

About Synergy Blue

Synergy Blue creates “Fun You Can Bet On!” As the leading provider of entertainment gaming solutions, the team is currently bringing arcade style, skill-influenced games, platforms, and applications to the casino market. The company’s robust HAWG (Hybrid, Arcade, Wager-based Gaming) platform blends regulatory approved chance and skill-influenced gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade-style game play. Designed for an emerging class of players, Synergy Blue’s technology provides casino operators with a new generation of entertainment and games that are certified and backed by industry-leading patents. Now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company was founded in 2013 and has products and applications placed in six countries.

