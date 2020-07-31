Synergy International : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

SCOPE OF WORK OF BDO

The financial figures in respect of the Unaudited Results Announcement of the Group's results for the year ended 31 March 2020 have been agreed by the Company's auditor, BDO, to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 as approved by the Board on 31 July 2020. The work performed by BDO Limited in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by BDO Limited on the Unaudited Results Announcement.

EXTRACT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

The following is the extract of the independent auditor's report from BDO, the auditor of the Company:

Disclaimer of Opinion

We do not express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. Because of the significance of the matter described in the "Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion" section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these consolidated financial statements. In all other respects, in our opinion the consolidated financial statements have been properly prepared in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

Appropriateness of the going concern assumption

As disclosed in note 3(c) to the consolidated financial statements, the Group incurred loss of HK$111,140,000 for the year ended 31 March 2020. As at 31 March 2020, the Group's current liabilities amounted to HK$304,087,000. Included in the current liabilities were borrowings of HK$674,000 (the "Borrowings") and notes payable of HK$60,000,000 (the "Notes Payable") that were overdue and immediately repayable upon the request by the lenders (the "Lenders").