|
Synergy International : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
08/02/2020 | 06:22am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Synergy Group Holdings International Limited
滙能集團控股國際有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1539)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting ("Annual General Meeting") of Synergy Group Holdings International Limited 滙能集團控股國際有限公司 (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room of 403A, 4/F, Block B, Seaview Estate, Nos. 4-6Watson Road, North Point, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purposes:
As ordinary business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:
-
To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the board of directors of the Company and auditor for the year ended 31 March 2020.
-
To re-elect Mr. Wong Man Fai Mansfield as an executive director of the Company.
-
To re-elect Mr. Cheung Yick Hung Jackie as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
-
To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the respective directors of the Company.
-
To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.
6. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution:
"THAT:
-
subject to paragraph 6(b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the directors of the Company to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined below) all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and which is recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;
-
the total number of shares of the Company to be repurchased pursuant to the mandate in paragraph 6(a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares of the Company is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the mandate in paragraph 6(a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and
-
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
-
-
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
-
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
-
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting."
7. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT:
-
subject to paragraph 7(c) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers;
-
the mandate in paragraph 7(a) above shall authorise the directors of the Company to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
-
the total number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors pursuant to the mandate in paragraph 7(a) above, otherwise than pursuant to:
-
-
a Rights Issue (as defined below);
-
the exercise of options under the share option scheme of the Company; and
-
any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company,
shall not exceed 20% of the total number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares of the Company is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the mandate in paragraph 7(a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and
-
for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
-
-
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
-
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
-
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of Shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong)."
8. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions set out in items 6 and 7 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 7 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 6 of the Notice, provided that such number shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution."
By order of the Board
Synergy Group Holdings International Limited
Wong Man Fai Mansfield
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 31 July 2020
Notes:
-
All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Company's articles of association and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
-
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf at the above meeting. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
-
In order to be valid, the completed and signed form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong in any event no later than 10:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 14 September 2020 (or if the Annual General Meeting is adjourned, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the adjourned Annual General Meeting). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
-
For the purpose of determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 10 September 2020 to Wednesday, 16 September 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, all duly completed and signed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 September 2020.
In the event that the Annual General Meeting is adjourned to a date later than Wednesday, 16 September 2020 because of bad weather or other reasons, the book closure period and record date for determination of entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting will remain the same as stated above.
-
In relation to the proposed Resolution no. 5 above, the Board concurs with the views of the Audit Committee of the Board and has recommended that BDO Limited be re-appointed as auditor of the Company.
-
A circular containing further details concerning Resolution nos. 2 and 3 and Resolution nos. 6 to 8 set out in this notice will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company together with the 2019/2020 Annual Report.
-
Bad Weather Arrangements
Subject to the articles of association of the Company, the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands, if a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted or a black rainstorm warning signal is in force or expected to be in force in Hong Kong at any time between 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Annual General Meeting will be automatically adjourned to a later date. When the date, time and location of the adjourned meeting has been fixed by the Directors, the Company will post an announcement on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.synergy-group.com) to notify shareholders of the date, time and location of the adjourned meeting.
The Annual General Meeting will be held as scheduled when an amber or a red rainstorm warning signal is in force in Hong Kong. Shareholders should in any event exercise due care and caution when deciding to attend the Annual General Meeting in adverse weather conditions.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Man Fai Mansfield and Mr. Lam Arthur; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chung Koon Yan, Mr. Cheung Yick Hung Jackie and Dr. Wong Chi Ying Anthony.
Disclaimer
Synergy Group Holdings International Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 10:21:18 UTC
|
|