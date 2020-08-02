Synergy International : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

for the purposes of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.

"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of Shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong)."

8. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions set out in items 6 and 7 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 7 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 6 of the Notice, provided that such number shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution."

By order of the Board

Synergy Group Holdings International Limited

Wong Man Fai Mansfield

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020