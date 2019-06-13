Synergy SIS by Edupoint Wins Student Information System of the Year Category in the 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Jun 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Edupoint(R) Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy(R) Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, has won the 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards "Student Information System Solution of the Year" for its Synergy Student Information System (SIS). EdTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.



"The student information system award category is hyper-competitive, and Synergy 'breaks through' with its deep focus on enriching the educational experience both in and out of the classroom with an incredibly robust feature set," said James Johnson, Managing Director for EdTech Breakthrough. "With Synergy's powerful student data management capabilities and full suite of mobile apps, we see the platform truly facilitating greater effectiveness, productivity, engagement, and learning. We are thrilled to recognize Edupoint as a 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Award winner."



The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted over 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries worldwide.



Synergy SIS "breaks through" the field of K-12 student information systems by working as part of a comprehensive data management ecosystem, Synergy Education Platform, which is designed to work as a single, seamless solution. This major market innovation solves the data movement and integrity challenges districts face with systems assembled from disparate components. Partner districts can easily add modules and extend functionality - including a robust gradebook and the management of online registration, curriculum, content, assessment, response to intervention, special education, and analytics - with data flowing throughout the system in real time. Synergy SIS also includes a unique suite of native, role-based mobile apps that liberate student data management from office, desk, and classroom.



"We are thrilled and honored to accept this award from EdTech Breakthrough for our Synergy Student Information System," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "We believe that a truly robust and supportive student information system must empower educators to interact with the highest quality, real-time data when and where they need it. Everything we do at Edupoint is directed at providing innovative solutions that create real value for partner districts, and we look forward to introducing ongoing innovations within Synergy SIS to meet their evolving needs."



About Edupoint Educational Systems:



For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way K-12 educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, response to intervention, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 21 states. Learn more at http://www.edupoint.com/.



About EdTech Breakthrough:



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. Learn more at https://edtechbreakthrough.com/.

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems

Related link: http://www.edupoint.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/synergy-sis-by-edupoint-wins-student-information-system-of-the-year-category-in-the-2019-edtech-breakthrough-awards/