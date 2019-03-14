Syngenta : Agricultural Scholarship program awards ag students who aspire to inspire future generations

$20,000 in total awards are available to selected applicants. Applications are being accepted until May 27, 2019.

Syngenta is now accepting applications for its 2019 Agricultural Scholarship program. Totalling $20,000, scholarships will be awarded to select promising college students. As future leaders of the industry, applicants are asked to share how they aspire to inspire future generations of agricultural students.

Sierra Williamson, left, 2018 bachelor's level national scholarship recipient, and Uzoamaka Abana, 2018 master's level national scholarship recipient, accept their Syngenta Agricultural Scholarship awards. (Photo: Syngenta)

“At Syngenta, we are committed to supporting the next generation of agricultural innovators who will feed the world’s growing population,” said Wendell Calhoun, communications manager, marketing services, Syngenta. “Through programs like the Syngenta Agricultural Scholarship and #RootedinAg, we are honored to recognize and aid industry ambassadors who fuel the past, present and future success of our industry.”

To apply for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in a crop-related discipline at an eligible university with an accredited agricultural program as of spring 2019. Only U.S. residents pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree are eligible for the scholarship.

Eight regional winners will be selected from the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-South, and Western regions to receive $1,000 scholarships. Syngenta will award two additional $6,000 scholarships to one bachelor’s and one master’s level national winner selected from the pool of regional winners. Scholarship recipients will be announced in August 2019.

The 2018 national winners were two young women with unique experiences that sparked their passion for agriculture. Bachelor’s level winner Sierra Williamson wrote in her essay about her experience growing up in an ag family and how those experiences inspired her to pursue a career in the industry. Uzoamaka Abana, 2018 master’s level winner, learned to appreciate the complexity of food production by visiting her grandmother’s farm, which ignited her curiosity about food sources.

For additional information about the scholarship, including official rules, prize amounts, essay topic, eligible universities and application guidelines, please visit syngentaus.com/scholarships.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

