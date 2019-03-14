Syngenta : Agricultural Scholarship program awards ag students who aspire to inspire future generations

Syngenta is now accepting applications for its 2019
Agricultural Scholarship program. Totalling $20,000, scholarships
will be awarded to select promising college students. As future leaders
of the industry, applicants are asked to share how they aspire to
inspire future generations of agricultural students.
Sierra Williamson, left, 2018 bachelor's level national scholarship recipient, and Uzoamaka Abana, 2018 master's level national scholarship recipient, accept their Syngenta Agricultural Scholarship awards. (Photo: Syngenta)
“At Syngenta, we are committed to supporting the next generation of
agricultural innovators who will feed the world’s growing population,”
said Wendell Calhoun, communications manager, marketing services,
Syngenta. “Through programs like the Syngenta Agricultural Scholarship
and #RootedinAg,
we are honored to recognize and aid industry ambassadors who fuel the
past, present and future success of our industry.”
To apply for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in a
crop-related discipline at an eligible university with an accredited
agricultural program as of spring 2019. Only U.S. residents pursuing a
bachelor’s or master’s degree are eligible for the scholarship.
Eight regional winners will be selected from the Northeast, Midwest,
Mid-South, and Western regions to receive $1,000 scholarships. Syngenta
will award two additional $6,000 scholarships to one bachelor’s and one
master’s level national winner selected from the pool of regional
winners. Scholarship recipients will be announced in August 2019.
The 2018 national winners were two young women with unique experiences
that sparked their passion for agriculture. Bachelor’s level winner
Sierra Williamson wrote in her essay about her experience growing up in
an ag family and how those experiences inspired her to pursue a career
in the industry. Uzoamaka Abana, 2018 master’s level winner, learned to
appreciate the complexity of food production by visiting her
grandmother’s farm, which ignited her curiosity about food sources.
For additional information about the scholarship, including official
rules, prize amounts, essay topic, eligible universities and application
guidelines, please visit syngentaus.com/scholarships.
For more information about Syngenta, visit www.syngenta.com.
Join the conversation online – connect with us at Syngenta-us.com/social.
About Syngenta
Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our
ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the
planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of
agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our
technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better
use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than
90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through
partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to
improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing
biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com
and www.goodgrowthplan.com.
Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta
and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.
