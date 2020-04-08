Log in
Syngenta : Announces Successful EUR 500 Million Eurobond Issue

04/08/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Syngenta announced today the successful issue of EUR 500 million with a maturity date in April 2026. BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, HSBC and UniCredit acted as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.


© Business Wire 2020
