Syngenta : Announces Successful EUR 500 Million Eurobond Issue

Syngenta announced today the successful issue of EUR 500 million with a maturity date in April 2026. BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, HSBC and UniCredit acted as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.

About Syngenta

