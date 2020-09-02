Log in
Syngenta Group : Opens World-class Manufacturing Plant in Switzerland

09/02/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Syngenta Group:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005414/en/

Syngenta Group Opens World-class Manufacturing Plant in Switzerland (Photo: Business Wire)

Syngenta Group Opens World-class Manufacturing Plant in Switzerland (Photo: Business Wire)

• Syngenta Group invests in first major manufacturing facility since the Group’s formation

• The new plant reinforces Syngenta Group’s crop protection strategy and strong commitment to Switzerland, and to providing cutting-edge innovations to farmers all around the world

• Acquired from Novartis, 70 highly-skilled employees will be retained within Syngenta Group

• Start of operations planned for Q1 2021

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world’s leading agriculture innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. Its 48,000 people across more than 100 countries strive to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Swiss headquartered and Chinese-owned, the Group draws strength from its four business units – Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China – that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

Data protection is important to us. You are receiving this publication on the legal basis of Article 6 para 1 lit. f GDPR (“legitimate interest”). However, if you do not wish to receive further information about Syngenta Group, just send us a brief informal message and we will no longer process your details for this purpose. You can also find further details in our privacy statement.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as “expect,” “would,” “will,” “potential,” “plans,” “prospects,” “estimated,” “aiming,” “on track” and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.


© Business Wire 2020
