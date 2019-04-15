Syngenta : Miravis Ace fungicide premix now available for 2019 season

First-of-its-kind treatment allows greater flexibility and convenience for head scab control with applications as early as 50 percent head emergence



GREENSBORO, N.C., April 15, 2019 - Miravis® Ace fungicide for improved control of Fusarium head blight (head scab) in wheat is now available from Syngenta for the 2019 season. The convenient premix of propiconazole and Adepidyn® fungicide, a new mode of action for head scab, will help wheat growers unlock a completely new way to manage head scab and get ahead of diseases such as Septoria that could be more prevalent if current weather patterns continue.

With conditions ripe for disease development and great turbulence in wheat futures, Syngenta believes growers will be looking to find every opportunity to push yields, test weight and quality to their maximum potential in 2019.

'While it may be premature to determine how the weather will impact head scab severity in 2019, it's not too early to begin making a management plan to protect their investment,' explained Nathan Popiel, Syngenta agronomy service representative. 'Growers know head scab management always requires planning, but this year, growers will have more time to protect their crops with Miravis Ace and push their potential yield. For the first time ever, they will have a wider window of application, from as early as 50 percent head emergence up to flowering.'

Multiple years of Syngenta and third-party field trials have confirmed the ability of Miravis Ace to protect wheat yield and quality when applied early: 13 out of 15 field trials in 2018 that compared Miravis Ace to older fungicides at both 50 percent head emergence and flowering showed improved disease control and yield results1. Specifically:

At 50 percent head-emergence timing 2 , Miravis Ace averaged 77.2 bushels per acre (bu/A) and a deoxynivalenol (DON) level of 3.1, compared to 71.6 bu/A and a DON level of 5 with Prosaro ® 421 SC fungicide

, Miravis Ace averaged 77.2 bushels per acre (bu/A) and a deoxynivalenol (DON) level of 3.1, compared to 71.6 bu/A and a DON level of 5 with Prosaro 421 SC fungicide At flowering timing, Miravis Ace averaged 78 bu/A and a DON level of 2, compared to 73.5 bu/A and a DON level of 2.4 with Prosaro 421 SC

Having more time to get ahead of head scab removes a great deal of uncertainty for the grower and opens up a completely new way to manage this devastating disease. 'While older fungicides have provided a level of protection, having to hit flowering precisely leaves no room for delays or errors,' said Eric Tedford, Syngenta technical fungicide product lead. 'The power and stamina of Miravis Ace allows growers to spray earlier, protect the main head and tillers, and not sacrifice efficacy or yield potential. We think Miravis Ace will be a game-changer for growers.'

To learn more about Miravis Ace performance, visit sprayearlier.com or talk to your local Syngenta sales representative. Join the conversation online - connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.

1FAD150A3-2018US All trials resulted in statistical significant differences between treatments. 15 trials across 11 states.

2Prosaro 421 SC is not labeled for use at 50 percent head emergence, and no recommendation or suggestion for use at this timing is being made. Data is intended solely for comparison at this application timing with Miravis Ace, which is labeled for use as early as 50 percent head emergence.

