Syngenta : #RootedinAg contest finalists announced

People who cast their vote for their favorite finalist will be eligible to participate in a drawing for a $50 gift card.

After a record number of entries, Syngenta is proud to announce the three finalists in its annual #RootedinAg contest. These finalists, who will each receive a mini touch-screen tablet, will now compete for the grand prize – $500, plus a $1,000 donation to the winner’s favorite local charity or civic organization. The voting period for the contest, now open on the #RootedinAg Contest page, also gives anyone who casts a vote the chance to win a $50 American Express® gift card through a special drawing.

The competition, which began in March, invited growers and other ag professionals to describe the person who most inspired their agricultural roots. Syngenta will feature the winning story in an upcoming issue of its Thrive magazine.

“Every year, we’re so pleased to help people share their #RootedinAg stories and honor those who have most influenced their agricultural roots,” said Wendell Calhoun, Syngenta communications manager. “Given all the great entries we received this year, it was particularly difficult to choose only three finalists. But we have made our selections and encourage everyone to read their remarkable stories.”

The 2019 finalists are:

Kathleen Sylvia Kelley Amaral from Griffin, Georgia

Graduate Research Assistant

University of Georgia

Krista Swanson from Oneida, Illinois

Farmer

Research Specialist in Agriculture Policy

University of Illinois

Tammy Wiedenbeck from Lancaster, Wisconsin

Farmer/Co-Manager of Riverview Farms

Field Rep/Social Media Coordinator at Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association

Syngenta has posted all three winning entries to the Thrive website. Online voting, along with the judges’ scores, will determine the grand prizewinner. Voting ends Aug. 30, 2019, with Syngenta announcing the winner this fall.

For more information and to vote for your favorite finalist, go to the #RootedinAg contest page at www.SyngentaThrive.com/contest. Join the conversation online – connect with us at Syngenta-us.com/social.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

