Syngenta : #RootedinAg contest finalists announced

After a record number of entries, Syngenta is proud to announce the
three finalists in its annual #RootedinAg contest. These finalists, who
will each receive a mini touch-screen tablet, will now compete for the
grand prize – $500, plus a $1,000 donation to the winner’s favorite
local charity or civic organization. The voting period for the contest,
now open on the #RootedinAg
Contest page, also gives anyone who casts a vote the chance to win a
$50 American Express® gift card through a special drawing.
The competition, which began in March, invited growers and other ag
professionals to describe the person who most inspired their
agricultural roots. Syngenta will feature the winning story in an
upcoming issue of its Thrive magazine.
“Every year, we’re so pleased to help people share their #RootedinAg
stories and honor those who have most influenced their agricultural
roots,” said Wendell Calhoun, Syngenta communications manager. “Given
all the great entries we received this year, it was particularly
difficult to choose only three finalists. But we have made our
selections and encourage everyone to read their remarkable stories.”
The 2019 finalists are:
-
Kathleen Sylvia Kelley Amaral from Griffin, Georgia
Graduate
Research Assistant
University of Georgia
-
Krista Swanson from Oneida, Illinois
Farmer
Research
Specialist in Agriculture Policy
University of Illinois
-
Tammy Wiedenbeck from Lancaster, Wisconsin
Farmer/Co-Manager of
Riverview Farms
Field Rep/Social Media Coordinator at Equity
Cooperative Livestock Sales Association
Syngenta has posted all three winning entries to the Thrive
website. Online voting, along with the judges’ scores, will determine
the grand prizewinner. Voting ends Aug. 30, 2019, with Syngenta
announcing the winner this fall.
For more information and to vote for your favorite finalist, go to the
#RootedinAg contest page at www.SyngentaThrive.com/contest.
