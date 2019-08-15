Syngenta : Strong arm leaf-feeding ornamental pests with Acelepryn® insecticide from Syngenta

Targeted insecticide offers extended residual protection to help save time and labor Acelepryn® insecticide from Syngenta has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in ornamental nurseries as well as greenhouses. Powered by the active ingredient chlorantraniliprole, Acelepryn provides long-lasting control of Japanese beetles, sawfly larvae and leaf-feeding caterpillars, including eastern tent caterpillars, fall webworm and bagworms.'Leaf-feeding insects like Japanese beetles can quickly spread and skeletonize crops in nursery production, so residual control is imperative,' said Nancy Rechcigl, technical services manager for ornamentals at Syngenta. 'When applied as a foliar spray, Acelepryn protects the leaves of plants from Japanese beetles and lepidopteran pests for up to four weeks. It offers targeted control, so pollinators and other beneficial organisms are not affected and integrated pest management programs are not disrupted.'

With its novel mode of action, Acelepryn offers an alternative for growers looking for newer chemistries to add to their program. Additional benefits include:

Four-hour REI (restricted-entry interval) reduces disruptions to work schedules.

Minimal personal protective equipment is required, compared to alternative products that require a respirator for early entry.

No known adverse effects on beneficial and non-target organisms, such as bees and biological control agents.

'The combination of strong efficacy, long residual as a foliar spray and very low impact to non-target organisms is a unique combination,' says Daniel Potter, Ph.D., professor of entomology at the University of Kentucky. 'Acelepryn controls a lot of important chewing pests, giving you the flexibility of not having to apply it over and over again.'In addition to foliar sprays, Acelepryn can be applied as a bark treatment to protect from pests like clearwing borers, as a drench to control white grubs, or as a systemic soil treatment to prevent lace bugs, aphids and birch leafminers. Acelepryn is also approved for use on ornamental plants in exterior landscapes and interior plantscapes.For more information, visit GreenCastOnline.com/AceleprynInsecticide

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Media Contacts:

Carson Cashwell

336-632-6223

carson.cashwell@syngenta.com

​​​​​​​

Meghan McDonald

919-870-5718

mmcdonald@gscommunications.com

Web Resources:

Acelepryn Insecticide

Syngenta Newsroom

Syngenta U.S.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2019 Syngenta, 410 S Swing Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409. Important: Always read and follow label instructions. Some products may not be registered for sale or use in all states or counties. Please check with your state or local Extension Service to ensure registration status. Syngenta supports a FIFRA Section 2(ee) recommendation for Acelepryn insecticide to control aphids, birch leafminers, hemlock wooly adelgid, Japanese beetle adults, lace bugs and leaf-feeding turf caterpillars on ornamental plants (exterior landscapes and interior plantscapes). Please see the Section 2(ee) recommendation to confirm that the recommendation is applicable in your state. Acelepryn®, GreenCast® and the Syngenta logo are registered trademarks of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.