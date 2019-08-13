Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Syngenta : YOOM purple tomato sensation attracts new customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

WOODLAND, Calif., USA, Aug. 13, 2019 - The exciting new purple-skinned YOOM™ cocktail tomato is proving to be a sensational proposition and has claimed a firm place on the shelves of retailers and in the homes of consumers.

Developed through a natural selection breeding program by Syngenta Vegetable Seeds' tomato specialists, YOOM tomatoes have a distinctive purple-skinned color. It is packed with flavor and has the perfect sweet-sour balance, which gives a unique, lasting Umami/savory taste sensation for consumers.

​​​​​​​Year-round supply from professional growers fosters customer loyalty for the great-tasting, healthy YOOM tomatoes, which are being introduced through an innovative brand campaign - including packaging, advertising, dedicated website and social media activities.

Presented for the first time at Fruit Logistica 2019 - YOOM gained instant attraction from growing markets across Europe, including Spain, Italy and Portugal, which also will supply produce to France, Benelux, Germany and the UK.

Now, the YOOM brand is being extended to North America and Australasia. Pilot trial growers have confirmed the excellent plant performance, in terms of yield and superior shelf life of the produce. These characteristics, together with the easy adaptation of YOOM genetics to the modern greenhouse environment, will enhance the opportunity for growers to differentiate their offer for retailers.

Syngenta Value Chain Lead Jeremie Chabanis believes the size, texture, crunchiness and juiciness of the cocktail tomato variety YOOM makes it a truly gourmet experience for everyone.

'Healthy and tasty in just two bites, each YOOM tomato holds higher levels of anthocyanins, compared to regular tomatoes, per Syngenta internal trials,' said Chabanis. 'The higher levels of anthocyanins give it the distinctive purple skin color.' Anthocyanins are believed to have proactive properties against a range of health issues, including high blood pressure, diabetes and inflammation.

'As the YOOM tomato ripens naturally on the vine, it develops its wonderfully attractive deep purple color, firm texture and natural sugars. Consumers are positively surprised by this fresh flavor and unique Umami sensation,' he added.

YOOM is also a great provider of essential minerals and vitamins, including vitamin C, potassium and selenium, all of which contribute to a healthy diet. It offers a convenient and instant healthy lifestyle product.

Following a successful winter production program in southern Europe, growth is now in full swing in some northern European countries - enabling local production wherever possible, along with potential for continued year-round supply. Spring and summer season results in North America have shown good potential for a successful commercial launch in the upcoming growing cycle.

Discover more at: www.yoomtomato.com

About Syngenta
Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter® at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

Media Contacts:
Jeremie Chabanis
Value Chain Lead EAME
Vegetable Seeds
+33 7 86 8870 29 - Mobile
+33 5 62799800 - Office

Paolo di Lernia
Global Marketing Communications Lead
Vegetable Seeds
+44 122-388-3554

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

Disclaimer

Syngenta Corporation published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 16:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pUK shares rebound as U.S. tariff reprieve eases trade worries
RE
12:22pPM Johnson says most important trade deal is with the EU
RE
12:22pVIRGINIA OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL : August 13, 2019 - Herring Files Suit to Block Trump Administration's Dirty Power Rule
PU
12:12pCITY OF MURPHY TX : Maize Days set for 11th annual festival on Sept. 28
PU
12:12pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Statistics - Commodity Prices for July 2019 and Trade Volumes for May 2019
PU
12:12pTrump says Christmas shopping was factor in tariff decision
RE
12:10pOklahoma Soccer Association Scores New Technology Partnership with TeamSnap
SE
12:10pU.S. Retreats on Chinese Tariff Threats, Stocks Soar
DJ
12:07pAAFA AMERICAN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION : Welcomes Temporary Delay in Some Tariffs Blasts Imposition of Others
PU
12:02pSYNGENTA : YOOM purple tomato sensation attracts new customers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group