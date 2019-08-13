Syngenta : YOOM purple tomato sensation attracts new customers

WOODLAND, Calif., USA, Aug. 13, 2019 - The exciting new purple-skinned YOOM™ cocktail tomato is proving to be a sensational proposition and has claimed a firm place on the shelves of retailers and in the homes of consumers.

Developed through a natural selection breeding program by Syngenta Vegetable Seeds' tomato specialists, YOOM tomatoes have a distinctive purple-skinned color. It is packed with flavor and has the perfect sweet-sour balance, which gives a unique, lasting Umami/savory taste sensation for consumers.

​​​​​​​Year-round supply from professional growers fosters customer loyalty for the great-tasting, healthy YOOM tomatoes, which are being introduced through an innovative brand campaign - including packaging, advertising, dedicated website and social media activities.

Presented for the first time at Fruit Logistica 2019 - YOOM gained instant attraction from growing markets across Europe, including Spain, Italy and Portugal, which also will supply produce to France, Benelux, Germany and the UK.

Now, the YOOM brand is being extended to North America and Australasia. Pilot trial growers have confirmed the excellent plant performance, in terms of yield and superior shelf life of the produce. These characteristics, together with the easy adaptation of YOOM genetics to the modern greenhouse environment, will enhance the opportunity for growers to differentiate their offer for retailers.

Syngenta Value Chain Lead Jeremie Chabanis believes the size, texture, crunchiness and juiciness of the cocktail tomato variety YOOM makes it a truly gourmet experience for everyone.

'Healthy and tasty in just two bites, each YOOM tomato holds higher levels of anthocyanins, compared to regular tomatoes, per Syngenta internal trials,' said Chabanis. 'The higher levels of anthocyanins give it the distinctive purple skin color.' Anthocyanins are believed to have proactive properties against a range of health issues, including high blood pressure, diabetes and inflammation.

'As the YOOM tomato ripens naturally on the vine, it develops its wonderfully attractive deep purple color, firm texture and natural sugars. Consumers are positively surprised by this fresh flavor and unique Umami sensation,' he added.

YOOM is also a great provider of essential minerals and vitamins, including vitamin C, potassium and selenium, all of which contribute to a healthy diet. It offers a convenient and instant healthy lifestyle product.

Following a successful winter production program in southern Europe, growth is now in full swing in some northern European countries - enabling local production wherever possible, along with potential for continued year-round supply. Spring and summer season results in North America have shown good potential for a successful commercial launch in the upcoming growing cycle.

Discover more at: www.yoomtomato.com

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter® at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

Media Contacts:

Jeremie Chabanis

Value Chain Lead EAME

Vegetable Seeds

+33 7 86 8870 29 - Mobile

+33 5 62799800 - Office

Paolo di Lernia

Global Marketing Communications Lead

Vegetable Seeds

+44 122-388-3554

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.