Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Syngenta : launches free mobile app for greenhouse and nursery growers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Available for Apple® and Android™ devices

GREENSBORO, N.C., USA, July 18, 2019 - The new Syngenta Ornamentals App gives greenhouse and nursery growers a convenient way to quickly access essential product and application information. Free for Apple® and Android™ devices, the app was developed to put a variety of helpful resources at the fingertips of ornamental growers.

The Syngenta Ornamentals App is an easy-to-navigate mobile tool that allows growers to:

  • Access details about Syngenta products, including labels and safety data sheets
  • Search for products by labeled insect or disease
  • Read information about GreenTrust® 365
  • View agronomic programs by crop type for application recommendations and pre-developed rotation strategies
  • Find contact information for local Syngenta territory managers

'Greenhouse and nursery growers now have the ability to quickly access valuable information, even without an internet connection,' said Carson Cashwell, market manager for ornamentals at Syngenta. 'No matter where they are working, growers and other employees can reference the Syngenta Ornamentals App for product recommendations, rotation programs and more.'

After downloading the app, users can access it by creating a free GreenCast® account or by logging in with their existing account.

'The Syngenta Ornamentals App will provide accurate, relevant information when growers need it most,' explained Tripp Trotter, head of marketing for Syngenta Professional Solutions. 'It is a resource that contains a wealth of information we hope growers will find useful in their day-to-day operations.'

To download the Syngenta Ornamentals App, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or text SYNGENTA to 20103. For more information, visit GreenCastOnline.com/OrnamentalsApp.

About Syngenta
Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Media Contacts:
Carson Cashwell
336-632-6223
carson.cashwell@syngenta.com

Meghan McDonald
919-870-5718
mmcdonald@gscommunications.com

Web Resources:
Syngenta Ornamentals App
Syngenta Newsroom
Syngenta U.S.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2019 Syngenta, 410 S Swing Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409. GreenCast®, GreenTrust® and the Syngenta logo are registered trademarks of a Syngenta Group Company. Android™ is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple® is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

Disclaimer

Syngenta Corporation published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06aOil falls as U.S. Gulf oil platforms return to service
RE
11:05aTAKE IT EASY : central bank U-turns loosen financial conditions
RE
11:05aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Remodeling Market Remains Solid in the Second Quarter
PU
11:05aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Remodelers' Confidence Holds Steady
PU
11:05aABC ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS : Construction Contractors Remain Confident as Summer Begins, Says ABC
PU
11:03aIndia queries Chinese app TikTok after call for ban by Hindu group
RE
11:01aCarbon Enables Credit Card Purchases of TRON-based Digital Currencies
PR
11:00aGlobal stocks slip as U.S.-China trade war drags on corporate earnings
RE
10:54aU.S. Justice Department may sue to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger - CNBC
RE
10:51aU.S. Leading Economic Indicators Declined in June
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
3HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
4ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs
5SUEDZUCKER AG : SUEDZUCKER : sees no turnaround yet in tough sugar market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About