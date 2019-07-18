Syngenta : launches free mobile app for greenhouse and nursery growers

Available for Apple® and Android™ devices

GREENSBORO, N.C., USA, July 18, 2019 - The new Syngenta Ornamentals App gives greenhouse and nursery growers a convenient way to quickly access essential product and application information. Free for Apple® and Android™ devices, the app was developed to put a variety of helpful resources at the fingertips of ornamental growers.

The Syngenta Ornamentals App is an easy-to-navigate mobile tool that allows growers to:

Access details about Syngenta products, including labels and safety data sheets

Search for products by labeled insect or disease

Read information about GreenTrust ® 365

365 View agronomic programs by crop type for application recommendations and pre-developed rotation strategies

Find contact information for local Syngenta territory managers

'Greenhouse and nursery growers now have the ability to quickly access valuable information, even without an internet connection,' said Carson Cashwell, market manager for ornamentals at Syngenta. 'No matter where they are working, growers and other employees can reference the Syngenta Ornamentals App for product recommendations, rotation programs and more.'

After downloading the app, users can access it by creating a free GreenCast® account or by logging in with their existing account.

'The Syngenta Ornamentals App will provide accurate, relevant information when growers need it most,' explained Tripp Trotter, head of marketing for Syngenta Professional Solutions. 'It is a resource that contains a wealth of information we hope growers will find useful in their day-to-day operations.'

To download the Syngenta Ornamentals App, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or text SYNGENTA to 20103. For more information, visit GreenCastOnline.com/OrnamentalsApp.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

