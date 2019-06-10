Syniverse : Appoints Vernon Irvin Senior Vice President

Syniverse,
the world’s most connected company, announced today it has appointed
technology sales and management executive Vernon Irvin as senior vice
president of enterprise business development, effective immediately.
Irvin brings extensive senior-level expertise that will lead and grow
Syniverse’s business with enterprises. He will report to Syniverse Chief
Marketing Officer Bill Hurley.
Prior to Syniverse, Irvin served as executive vice president of small
and midsize business at CenturyLink. Prior to this, Vernon also held
leadership roles with Charter Communications and Virtual World
Computing. He also served as executive vice president and chief
marketing officer for Sirius/XM Satellite Radio and executive vice
president and general manager at Verisign. Vernon brings a wealth of
knowledge of the enterprise business as well was experience in mobile
marketing platforms and educating and partnering with enterprises to
guide them through a digital transformation.
The global enterprise market is a key and strategic opportunity for
Syniverse. Vernon will be responsible for the development and growth of
Syniverse’s enterprise business in all regions. He will work closely
with senior leaders of Syniverse’s global sales, indirect and channel
markets, product management and marketing teams.
Irvin is based at Syniverse’s global headquarters here and Syniverse
office in Denver, Colorado.
Supporting Quotes
-
Bill Hurley, Chief Marketing Officer, Syniverse
“Vernon
Irvin is a wonderful addition to our Syniverse executive leadership
team. I am confident Vernon will help us grow our business with
enterprises around the world. His vast network and relationships with
senior executives leading enterprises’ digital transformation are a
perfect fit for Syniverse as the world’s most connected company.”
-
Vernon Irvin, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business
Development, Syniverse
“Syniverse has the perfect global
solution set to help enterprises with greater customer loyalty,
profitability and a great next-generation mobile seamless experience.
I am happy to be part of the executive management team.”
