Syniverse : Appoints Vernon Irvin Senior Vice President

06/10/2019 | 08:06am EDT

Technology Veteran Brings Abundance of Experience to Grow Syniverse’s Enterprise Business

Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, announced today it has appointed technology sales and management executive Vernon Irvin as senior vice president of enterprise business development, effective immediately. Irvin brings extensive senior-level expertise that will lead and grow Syniverse’s business with enterprises. He will report to Syniverse Chief Marketing Officer Bill Hurley.

Vernon Irvin, Senior Vice President, Syniverse (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to Syniverse, Irvin served as executive vice president of small and midsize business at CenturyLink. Prior to this, Vernon also held leadership roles with Charter Communications and Virtual World Computing. He also served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Sirius/XM Satellite Radio and executive vice president and general manager at Verisign. Vernon brings a wealth of knowledge of the enterprise business as well was experience in mobile marketing platforms and educating and partnering with enterprises to guide them through a digital transformation.

The global enterprise market is a key and strategic opportunity for Syniverse. Vernon will be responsible for the development and growth of Syniverse’s enterprise business in all regions. He will work closely with senior leaders of Syniverse’s global sales, indirect and channel markets, product management and marketing teams.

Irvin is based at Syniverse’s global headquarters here and Syniverse office in Denver, Colorado.

Supporting Quotes

  • Bill Hurley, Chief Marketing Officer, Syniverse
    “Vernon Irvin is a wonderful addition to our Syniverse executive leadership team. I am confident Vernon will help us grow our business with enterprises around the world. His vast network and relationships with senior executives leading enterprises’ digital transformation are a perfect fit for Syniverse as the world’s most connected company.”
  • Vernon Irvin, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development, Syniverse
    “Syniverse has the perfect global solution set to help enterprises with greater customer loyalty, profitability and a great next-generation mobile seamless experience. I am happy to be part of the executive management team.”

Supporting Resources

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company – we pioneer innovations that take business further. Our secure, global network reaches billions of people and devices. Our engagement platform powers the customized experiences of the future. And the millions of secure transactions we drive every minute are revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. We have always led companies to reimagine the boundaries of possibility. Today we’re delivering on opportunities with the power to change the world.


