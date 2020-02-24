Syniverse : Names Jon Pritchard Chief Revenue Officer

Pritchard to Lead Syniverse’s Global Growth as a Software and Services Provider

Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today announced that Jon Pritchard has been appointed to a newly-created position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Pritchard will be responsible for global sales and business operations. He has served as President of Syniverse’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and Asia Pacific region since joining the company in 2018.

Pritchard has more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles at global companies and has a track record for capturing substantial business opportunities, cultivating partnerships, and driving change.

Prior to joining Syniverse, Pritchard served as CEO of Unify, a communications software and services firm. He also worked at Westcon-Comstor, a value-added technology distributor, where he served first as European Vice President for Westcon, then President of Comstor, where he was responsible for the operational and strategic functions of the company’s Cisco-dedicated business practice. Previously, Pritchard held several senior positions at Ingram Micro.

Pritchard will continue to report to Syniverse CEO and President Dean Douglas, and he will relocate to Tampa and be based at Syniverse’s world headquarters.

Syniverse also announced that Norm Korey is retiring as President of its North and Latin America regions, effective March 1, 2020. Korey joined Syniverse in 2018 after serving as a senior sales and services leader for several multinational companies, including Salesforce, CenturyLink, Unify, IBM, Motorola Solutions and AT&T.

Dean Douglas, CEO and President, Syniverse

“I am confident that Jon Pritchard will do an amazing job overseeing our global sales and business operations as our chief revenue officer. Jon is the right leader to help us continue our global growth and enhance our relationships with companies as we help them through their digital transformations. I extend my sincere gratitude to Norm Korey, who has been an instrumental member of our executive leadership team and served with distinction as President of the Americas region.”

Jon Pritchard, Chief Revenue Officer, Syniverse

“I am excited to be able to help Syniverse reach its vision of being an innovative software and services company that enables businesses to transform mobile experiences for their customers and employees. Syniverse operates at the heart of the mobile communications industry, and I know that we can meet the new demands of the mobile operators, enterprises and users for the next generation of mobile communications services.”

About Syniverse

As the world’s most connected company, Syniverse helps mobile operators and businesses manage and secure their mobile and network communications, driving better engagements and business outcomes. For more than 30 years, Syniverse has been the trusted spine of mobile communications by delivering the industry-leading innovations in software and services that now connect more than 7 billion devices globally and process over $35 billion in mobile transactions each year. Syniverse is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with global offices in Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

