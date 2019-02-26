Syniverse, Ruckus and Federated Wireless Enable Private LTE Networks Leveraging Shared CBRS Spectrum for Enterprises

Private LTE network launched at Syniverse Innovation Lab opens a new era
in high-quality, high-security mobility
Syniverse
is partnering with Ruckus
Networks, an ARRIS company, and Federated
Wireless to allow companies to set up private long-term evolution
(LTE) networks using the U.S. Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)
spectrum to power secure data connectivity for the digital
transformation of enterprise applications.
“With Syniverse’s secure network capabilities, Ruckus’ connectivity
expertise, and Federated Wireless’s spectrum-sharing proficiency, we’ve
launched a CBRS-based LTE network in Syniverse’s Innovation
Lab,” said Michael
O’Brien, Group Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy,
Syniverse. “The network offers service to companies that need to take
advantage of an LTE network with in-building and outdoor coverage and
capacity expansion on a massive scale. The network offers an alternative
to unsecured Wi-Fi connectivity that is easy to deploy and offers
cost-efficient local network capabilities.”
Companies often offer subpar Wi-Fi access for guests or employees to use
for data connectivity and enterprise applications. By launching an
integrated CBRS-backed connectivity solution, companies can enable a
higher quality user experience and a higher level of security from
cyberattacks over Wi-Fi networks. Known as the ‘innovation band,’ CBRS
spectrum was recently freed up by the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) to foster a wide range of applications that require the
mobility, security and quality-of-service attributes of LTE through a
dedicated spectrum (150 MHz).
“CBRS marks a new era in mobile services, which makes it easier and less
expensive for businesses to meet demanding application requirements,”
said Joel Lindholm, Vice President, LTE Business, Ruckus Networks. “A
private LTE network enables secure applications, including tablets and
handhelds in healthcare environments, transmission of user data in smart
meters, and IoT-connected devices in remote areas. Together, we’re
opening up compelling new use cases that only private LTE networks can
effectively address.”
The private LTE network is being managed through Syniverse’s Innovation
Lab and powered by LTE access points (also known as small cells) by
Ruckus, a Spectrum Controller by Federated Wireless, and an Evolved
Packet Core by Syniverse. Ruckus’ LTE access points offer a range of
capabilities for improving wireless coverage, adding targeted capacity
and supporting new services and user experiences. Federated Wireless’
Spectrum Controller manages the allocation to provide clean spectrum for
the private LTE network while securely sharing with federal incumbents.
In parallel, Syniverse’s Evolved Packet Core is a framework for LTE
networks that do the heavy lifting involved with cellular radio
transmissions and enables the gateways, mobility management systems and
databases to allow users to connect to specific networks. The entire
network is protected by Syniverse
Secure Global Access to prevent companies from being vulnerable to
cyberattacks that stem from connectivity via Wi-Fi and the public
internet.
“As mobile service continues to become a core element of how the world
does business, service quality, efficiency and security have become more
critical,” said Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO, Federated Wireless.
“CBRS provides a large slice of high-quality, versatile spectrum for
commercial use, opening up endless possibilities through new private LTE
and industrial IoT applications. This solution harnesses the versatility
of CBRS to offer private LTE networks that are easy to set up with high
security and outstanding coverage for high-quality user experiences in
any environment.”
About Syniverse
Syniverse is the world’s most connected company – we pioneer innovations
that take business further. Our secure, global network reaches billions
of people and devices. Our engagement platform powers the customized
experiences of the future. And the millions of secure transactions we
drive every minute are revolutionizing how goods and services are
exchanged. We have always led companies to reimagine the boundaries of
possibility. Today we’re delivering on opportunities with the power to
change the world. Connect with Syniverse on LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
About Ruckus Networks
Ruckus
Networks, an ARRIS company, is redefining connectivity around the
globe. With our partners, we build secure wired and wireless access
networks for organizations that place a premium on connectivity
experiences for end users as well as simplicity. Follow Ruckus on Twitter,
Facebook,
LinkedIn,
Instagram,
YouTube
and subscribe to our blog.
About Federated Wireless
Federated Wireless is Leading the Wave with the creation of services
that deliver wireless connectivity in new ways to meet rapidly evolving
consumer, business and industry needs. The Company offers integrated
software, platforms and partners for automated private mobile networks
and provides the industry’s only end-to-end Spectrum Controller,
eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum scarcity and removing
the multi-billion-dollar price tag associated with spectrum access.
Headquartered in Arlington, Va., Federated Wireless simplifies
enterprise network deployments and allows for the creation of innovative
wireless services and business models. For more information, please
visit: www.federatedwireless.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005737/en/