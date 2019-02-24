Syniverse : Survey Shows Service Providers Are Unprepared to Capture 5G Opportunities

Syniverse’s
global survey of service providers reveals that the industry is banking
on driving new revenues from enterprise 5G opportunities, and that many
have yet to develop the underlying payment, partnership, and
interoperability systems that will allow a 5G ecosystem to monetize
itself and flourish.
Conducted by Heavy Reading on behalf of Syniverse, the survey highlights
the degree to which 5G ecosystems are expected and prepared to play a
significant part in an operator’s business model. It shows that nearly
60% of respondents say that 5G will swing their organization’s focus to
enterprise ecosystems. Supporting this focus, 77% of respondents expect
their organizations to lead 5G ecosystems and offer advanced enterprise
services, such as network slicing.
Service providers in the survey go a step further in demonstrating their
confidence in recouping their investment in 5G enterprise plays, with
90% saying they have made progress in identifying vertical market
opportunities. However, respondents raised significant concerns about
the practical challenges of engaging in a new ecosystem that will entail
many new partners, payment mechanisms and security challenges.
Revenue opportunities from the new ecosystem of many players can only be
realized if practically implemented. And nearly three-quarters (74%) say
that coordinating multiple partners is somewhat or the most difficult
challenge, followed by maintaining service quality (70%), and
revenue-sharing mechanisms (65%).
Where multiple partners require billing and charging, as many as 83% of
respondents identified security and immutability of ecosystem
transactions as a somewhat or most important feature, followed closely
by the ability to allocate revenue between all partners (78%). Despite
the scale of these specific concerns, as many as 51% say they have not
yet identified, or are only just beginning to identify, their technical
requirements for multi-party billing, reconciliation, and payment
solutions.
“One of 5G’s defining aspirations is that it offers service providers
the capability to expand beyond the traditional consumer boundary by
supporting enterprise services brought about by the internet of things
(IoT), with such innovations as smart cities, self-driving cars, and
robotics,” said Bill
Hurley, Chief Marketing Officer, Syniverse. “The ability to ensure
operators can monetize these ecosystems is a particularly important
aspect, along with the ability to ensure that every contributor to those
ecosystems gets their fair share of revenue. Without monetization and
related financial security, ecosystems just won’t grow.”
The survey highlighted further concerns about the industry’s readiness
to effectively monetize 5G, with just 10% of respondents saying their
existing systems are suitable for multi-party billing, reconciliation
and payment solutions in 5G. Ecosystem complexity also raises specific
challenges around invoicing and paying non-operator partners. More than
three-quarters of respondents (77%) see fraudulent activity as somewhat
or the biggest challenge in this area, closely followed by revenue
assurance for billing, and settlement vs. contract data (71%).
“As the world’s most connected company, Syniverse recognizes the many
challenges this survey highlights for our customers as 5G matures,”
Hurley added. “That’s why we’re actively developing key technologies,
from global and interoperable connectivity, to partner management, to
clearing and settlement, that will ensure our customers have the systems
and services in place that will enable them to play a full, active, and
profitable role in 5G ecosystems.”
Critical to the revenue management challenges highlighted in this
survey, Syniverse is developing a pilot to use blockchain as a means to
transcend industry silos. This technology will ultimately allow
universal payment processing and reconciliation among any company or
provider across any technology by securely validating and managing
transactions. At the same time, blockchain will allow companies to
efficiently and securely overcome the inherent 5G challenges associated
with security, monetization, and connecting partners.
These solutions are complemented by Syniverse’s launch of a 5G signaling
service that supports cross-network connectivity for the IoT, artificial
intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR), as well as interoperability
with 4G and 3G networks.
Syniverse is also partnering on a virtualized network that is already
powering 30 million connected cars in Asia that all need globally
accessible cellular connectivity. In addition, challenges around
security of transactions in 5G ecosystems are being addressed by
firewalls and a private
global network that protect data from cyberattacks arising from IoT
devices being connected to the internet.
“As 5G ecosystems evolve, these solutions will ensure that partner
organizations can do business effectively, and address concerns around
partner management and coordination,” said Hurley. “Sorting out this new
era of collaboration is what Syniverse has built its 30-plus-year
heritage on, and is how the ecosystem will get paid.”
About Syniverse
Syniverse is the world’s most connected company – we pioneer innovations
that take business further. Our secure, global network reaches billions
of people and devices. Our engagement platform powers the customized
experiences of the future. And the millions of secure transactions we
drive every minute are revolutionizing how goods and services are
exchanged. We have always led companies to reimagine the boundaries of
possibility. Today we’re delivering on opportunities with the power to
change the world. Connect with Syniverse on LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005041/en/