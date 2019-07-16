 Syniverse and China Telecom Global Partner to Deliver Connectivity Services to Middle East and Africa for Mobile Operators

Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, and China Telecom Global (CTG), a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation, one of the largest providers of integrated telecommunications services and intercontinental capacity, today announced they have formed a strategic partnership to provide mobile operators in the Middle East and Africa with a new suite of connectivity solutions for quickly and cost-effectively migrating to 4G and other advanced voice, data, and video services. The partnership will allow customers of Middle East and Africa operators to move to the next generation of mobile internet services like 4G, Rich Communication Services (RCS), and the internet of things (IoT).

A crucial part of implementing 4G in developing markets, such as in the Middle East and Africa, involves the deployment of an IPX network, the network backbone that makes 4G roaming possible, and Diameter, the industry-standard signaling protocol for messages from mobile devices. The Syniverse IPX Network decreases network complexity and ensures high-quality, end-to-end mobile services through a secure connection to more than 750 operators in over 150 countries. In parallel, the Syniverse Diameter Signaling Service provides a powerful tool for managing, simplifying, and translating data across networks, that enables 4G data to be passed between operators and devices securely. Leveraging this reach and capacity, CTG will be able to customize a cost-efficient connectivity solution for each operator while still providing the same high performance and security.

CTG has continued to strengthen its collaboration with leading African mobile operators by dramatically strengthening its network build-out and providing world-class connectivity across the continent and the world. The partnership with Syniverse is designed to provide a high-speed mobile network as well as a continued investment in the infrastructure for the Middle East and Africa, an investment that CTG began in 2008 and includes point of presences (PoPs) and data centers that reduce latency and enhance end-user experience.

The Middle East and Africa have one of the fastest-growing groups of internet users and highest-growing demand for 4G connectivity. The Professional Business Development & Operation Team of China Telecom (Africa and the Middle East) Limited in the region is experienced in serving multinational companies in Africa and the Middle East, and through their partnership, CTG and Syniverse are strategically positioned to capture business opportunities in this fast-growing market.

“4G service – and soon, 5G – will quickly become the new mobile-service standard in the developing mobile markets of the Middle East and Africa,” said Deng Xiaofeng, CEO, China Telecom Global. “Mobile users in this region will increasingly expect access to 4G speed and capacity anywhere they go. To meet this demand, China Telecom Global is working closely with Syniverse to deliver this service offering to our operators’ subscribers in a flexible, cost-efficient way.”

“The increasing sophistication of 4G rollouts and the need to quickly complete these service upgrades present challenges that will only be able to be fully solved with the high-performance technology of IPX,” said Dean Douglas, CEO and President, Syniverse. “Syniverse was the first to offer an IPX-based single-solution 4G testing environment to ensure that mobile operators could test all their services through one connection. We look forward to using this experience, our IPX Network and Diameter Signaling Service products, and our partnership with China Telecom Global to deliver the next generation of mobile internet connectivity to the rapidly growing mobile markets of the Middle East and Africa.”

The Middle East and North Africa market offers a promising opportunity for the rollout of 4G and other advanced mobile services in the next few years, according to GSMA Intelligence. Mobile penetration rates still are below 80%, allowing plenty of room for subscriber growth. 4G presents an even bigger opportunity since only about a quarter of connections in the region currently use 4G.

