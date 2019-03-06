Syniverse : and Tata Communications Launch World's First Managed IPX Network Interconnection to Support 5G and IoT

Digital transformation leaders Syniverse and Tata Communications extend
their relationship to create the first fully-managed, end-to-end IPX
network interconnection partnership. It will offer operators better
visibility, customer service and control of the data flowing across
their interconnected networks.
The way data travels across networks today via interconnection means
that an operator’s IPX provider has no visibility or control of the data
once it’s handed off to an interconnected network. This strategic IPX
network partnership means that Syniverse and Tata Communications will
work closely together to manage traffic so that there is higher quality
service, greater global reach, increased capacity and improved
connectivity for data travelling between the two companies’ networks.
The partnership is backed by their network expertise and platforms that
support 5G and internet of things (IoT), creating a comprehensive and
reliable foundation for mobility services worldwide.
“Syniverse is the world’s most connected company and the partnership
will help further both our and Tata Communications’ abilities to provide
improved service assurance between our respective customers that goes
beyond ‘best effort’ connectivity. Our customers gain the added value of
improved performance, quality and route diversity, while also gaining
access to our underlying capabilities that are supporting 5G and IoT,”
said Dean Douglas, Chief Executive Officer and President, Syniverse.
“Our partnership essentially offers the market a single way to access
direct reach offered by two distinct and georedundant IPX networks. It
allows our customers to work with one company while gaining the benefits
of each company’s strengths.”
Through this agreement, Tata Communications and Syniverse will leverage
each other’s IPX networks to expand the collective reach of directly
connected global mobile service providers. This means that the customers
of both Syniverse and Tata Communications will have access to the
greatest number of IPX connections in the industry – approaching 300
directly connected IPX/GRX customers with a total reach of nearly 800
mobile operators representing more than 25,000 diameter roaming routes.
Additionally, the customers of both companies will gain enhanced
monitoring, reporting, redundancy and quality of service through this
relationship. The policy solutions will offer full visibility and
management of traffic on each network, plus transparent service level
agreements.
“By joining forces with Syniverse, we’re one step closer to our goal of
creating an environment where everything and everyone can become
seamlessly connected, anywhere in the world,” said Anthony Bartolo,
Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications. “As our customers leverage
next-generation IoT and mobility services to drive their digital
transformation, they need a solid foundation to ensure that they are
able to capture, move and manage information seamlessly and securely
worldwide. The powerful combination of Tata Communications’ and
Syniverse’s capabilities and global reach will enable them to do just
that.”
The customers of both companies are able to leverage the Tata
Communications MOVE™ mobility and IoT platform, which today connects 4
out of 5 mobile subscribers and carries around 30% of the world’s
Internet routes. With this agreement, they will benefit from a
fully-managed, end-to-end IPX network service to enhance the performance
of their mobile devices, while reducing the cost of roaming. The new
partnership will also free customers from the financial and tactical
burden of working with different networks in different regions, while
allowing them to further the reach of their connected devices.
“We are moving into an era of intelligent connectivity, where the
powerful combination of 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence and big data
will have a transformative impact on our daily lives connecting everyone
and everything to a better future,” commented Alex Sinclair, Chief
Technology Officer, GSMA. “Reliable, high-performance and secure IPX
networks will connect mobile operators and vertical industries together
driving efficiencies, productivity and innovative new services.”
About Syniverse
Syniverse is the world’s most connected company—we pioneer innovations
that take businesses further. Our secure, global network reaches
billions of people and devices. Our engagement platform powers the
customized experiences of the future. And the millions of secure
transactions we drive every minute are revolutionizing how goods and
services are exchanged. We have always led companies to reimagine the
boundaries of possibility. Today we’re delivering on opportunities with
the power to change the world. www.syniverse.com
About Tata Communications
Tata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure provider
that powers today’s fast growing digital economy. The company’s
customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 whose digital transformation
journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed
services that deliver local customer experiences. Through its network,
cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration and security
services, Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world’s internet
routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world’s cloud giants and 4
out of 5 mobile subscribers. The company’s capabilities are underpinned
by its global network. It is the world’s largest wholly owned subsea
fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network with connectivity to more than
240 countries and territories. Tata Communications Limited is listed on
the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India and
is present in over 200 countries and territories around the world. www.tatacommunications.com
© TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks of Tata Sons Limited in
certain countries. Tata Communications MOVE and Tata Communications MOVE
– IoT Connect are trademarks of Tata Communications in certain countries.
