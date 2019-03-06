Syniverse : and Tata Communications Launch World's First Managed IPX Network Interconnection to Support 5G and IoT

Digital transformation leaders Syniverse and Tata Communications extend their relationship to create the first fully-managed, end-to-end IPX network interconnection partnership. It will offer operators better visibility, customer service and control of the data flowing across their interconnected networks.

The way data travels across networks today via interconnection means that an operator’s IPX provider has no visibility or control of the data once it’s handed off to an interconnected network. This strategic IPX network partnership means that Syniverse and Tata Communications will work closely together to manage traffic so that there is higher quality service, greater global reach, increased capacity and improved connectivity for data travelling between the two companies’ networks. The partnership is backed by their network expertise and platforms that support 5G and internet of things (IoT), creating a comprehensive and reliable foundation for mobility services worldwide.

“Syniverse is the world’s most connected company and the partnership will help further both our and Tata Communications’ abilities to provide improved service assurance between our respective customers that goes beyond ‘best effort’ connectivity. Our customers gain the added value of improved performance, quality and route diversity, while also gaining access to our underlying capabilities that are supporting 5G and IoT,” said Dean Douglas, Chief Executive Officer and President, Syniverse. “Our partnership essentially offers the market a single way to access direct reach offered by two distinct and georedundant IPX networks. It allows our customers to work with one company while gaining the benefits of each company’s strengths.”

Through this agreement, Tata Communications and Syniverse will leverage each other’s IPX networks to expand the collective reach of directly connected global mobile service providers. This means that the customers of both Syniverse and Tata Communications will have access to the greatest number of IPX connections in the industry – approaching 300 directly connected IPX/GRX customers with a total reach of nearly 800 mobile operators representing more than 25,000 diameter roaming routes. Additionally, the customers of both companies will gain enhanced monitoring, reporting, redundancy and quality of service through this relationship. The policy solutions will offer full visibility and management of traffic on each network, plus transparent service level agreements.

“By joining forces with Syniverse, we’re one step closer to our goal of creating an environment where everything and everyone can become seamlessly connected, anywhere in the world,” said Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications. “As our customers leverage next-generation IoT and mobility services to drive their digital transformation, they need a solid foundation to ensure that they are able to capture, move and manage information seamlessly and securely worldwide. The powerful combination of Tata Communications’ and Syniverse’s capabilities and global reach will enable them to do just that.”

The customers of both companies are able to leverage the Tata Communications MOVE™ mobility and IoT platform, which today connects 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers and carries around 30% of the world’s Internet routes. With this agreement, they will benefit from a fully-managed, end-to-end IPX network service to enhance the performance of their mobile devices, while reducing the cost of roaming. The new partnership will also free customers from the financial and tactical burden of working with different networks in different regions, while allowing them to further the reach of their connected devices.

“We are moving into an era of intelligent connectivity, where the powerful combination of 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence and big data will have a transformative impact on our daily lives connecting everyone and everything to a better future,” commented Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. “Reliable, high-performance and secure IPX networks will connect mobile operators and vertical industries together driving efficiencies, productivity and innovative new services.”

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company—we pioneer innovations that take businesses further. Our secure, global network reaches billions of people and devices. Our engagement platform powers the customized experiences of the future. And the millions of secure transactions we drive every minute are revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. We have always led companies to reimagine the boundaries of possibility. Today we’re delivering on opportunities with the power to change the world. www.syniverse.com

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure provider that powers today’s fast growing digital economy. The company’s customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 whose digital transformation journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed services that deliver local customer experiences. Through its network, cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration and security services, Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world’s internet routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world’s cloud giants and 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers. The company’s capabilities are underpinned by its global network. It is the world’s largest wholly owned subsea fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network with connectivity to more than 240 countries and territories. Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India and is present in over 200 countries and territories around the world. www.tatacommunications.com

© TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks of Tata Sons Limited in certain countries. Tata Communications MOVE and Tata Communications MOVE – IoT Connect are trademarks of Tata Communications in certain countries.

