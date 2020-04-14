Synoptek : Joins U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Race to Build Emergency Coronavirus Hospitals

IT Leader Tapped to Design and Deploy Tech Infrastructure for COVID-19 “Transitional Hospitals” in Hot Spots Across the U.S.

Synoptek, a leading global systems integrator and managed IT services provider for over two decades, has partnered with several government contractors, such as Salas o’Brien and Global Engineering Solutions, to help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) design, build and manage the technology infrastructure of new alternate care facilities being erected in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The USACE is currently overhauling unused hotels, dormitories, convention centers and large open spaces to build hundreds of temporary hospitals designed to cope with the thousands of new coronavirus cases being diagnosed daily. With cases expected to hit their projected peak within the next couple of weeks and healthcare resources and workers stretched thin, Synoptek has joined the fight and is currently providing technical support to get four USACE transitional hospitals fully operational in Illinois by the end of April.

Additionally, once each site is up and running, Synoptek will continue to manage and support the technology as part of the hospital’s daily operations.

Following the Illinois sites, Synoptek continues to engage contractors across the country in states such as Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin to design, build, & support additional alternate care facilities.

The solutions Synoptek is deploying feature a tailored and customized approach including:

Professional services architecture, procurement, configuration and deployment

Applications support and vendor management

24/7/365 network infrastructure and end-user technical support

Managed security

“We’re proud to contribute Synoptek’s extensive consulting and technology expertise and experience in the healthcare and public safety industries to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their partners,” said Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek. “While our hope is that these facilities will be little-used, we are glad to do our part to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by helping the most impacted states prepare for worst case scenarios.”

To learn more about Synoptek’s work at alternate care sites and the critical infrastructure it is deploying, visit www.synoptek.com.

About Synoptek: Synoptek is a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider, offering comprehensive IT management and consultancy services to organizations worldwide. The company works in partnership with clients of all sizes – from mid-market to Fortune 100; and for over two decades, its focus has been to provide maximum business value to its clients, by enabling them to grow their businesses, manage risk and compliance and increase their competitive position. Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to every client, every time. Discover more at www.synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

