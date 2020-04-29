Synoptek Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2020 Edition

Fifth-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs in Healthcare, Legal, Government, Financial Services, Manufacturing & More

Synoptek, a leading global systems integrator and managed IT services provider, has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2020. The annual ranking identifies and honors the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q4 2019 and January 2020 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.12 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2019, up from $699.1 million in 2018. The surge involved organic growth, combined with accelerated merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on financial services and healthcare, while MSPs in the legal and manufacturing sectors also showed particularly strong growth.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 2.8 million users across their customer sites in 2019, up from 2.6 million in 2018.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (56%), Dell Technologies (22%), Cisco Systems (21%), Datto (19%), ConnectWise (11%) and Ingram Micro (11%).

Synoptek was ranked #18 among the top vertical market MSPs overall, and fifth in the technology market.

“We are pleased to be recognized by ChannelE2E in its annual ranking, as one of the leading vertical market MSPs worldwide,” said Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek. “Technology organizations are constantly facing greater demands for innovation and operational effectiveness to enhance workforce productivity and deliver better results for their customers. Our continued achievements for customers enable us to make greater investments back into our business and relentlessly grow our portfolio of innovative offerings to meet our clients’ future needs.”

“After Nines Inc. congratulates Synoptek on this honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Vertical market MSPs are uniquely positioned to assist their customers with automation, cybersecurity, e-commerce and business recovery services during this challenging time for the global economy.”

Synoptek’s vision to strategically strengthen the firm’s ability to deliver results for customers and their businesses, as one of the industry’s leading digital consulting, implementation and IT management partners, has remained unchanged for over 20 years. Its diverse portfolio of unique offerings provides services that cover business applications, data insights, product development, workforce productivity, cyber security, cloud advancement, infrastructure performance and data protection. These elevated capabilities empower Synoptek and its customers significant growth opportunities in today’s rapidly changing technology and business ecosystem.

Find the full online list and associated report here: http://www.channelE2E.com/top100.

About Synoptek: Synoptek is a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider, offering comprehensive IT management and consultancy services to more than 1,100 organizations worldwide.

